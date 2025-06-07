General Staff on the situation at the front: 119 combat clashes, hottest in the Pokrovsk direction – 45 attacks

$41.470.00
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
03:01 PM • 13147 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

02:43 PM • 29866 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

01:51 PM • 13740 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

12:58 PM • 36368 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

12:42 PM • 43171 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
12:20 PM • 37093 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 124967 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 110512 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 148528 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 94029 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Massive Russian attack on Kharkiv claimed lives of three people, 21 injured: consequences were shown

June 7, 07:23 AM • 40046 views

Russian Su-35 fighter jet was shot down in the Kursk direction

June 7, 08:15 AM • 114968 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 65248 views

Bad weather in Poland left almost 30,000 people without electricity

June 7, 10:44 AM • 13111 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

11:27 AM • 38242 views
Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 124967 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 123513 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 124735 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 168936 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 213185 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

11:27 AM • 38403 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 65408 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 148528 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 132082 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 172967 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle

YouTube

Financial Times

Instagram

Shahed-136

General Staff on the situation at the front: 119 combat clashes, hottest in the Pokrovsk direction – 45 attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 616 views

Since the beginning of the day, 119 combat clashes have taken place at the front. The greatest enemy activity is observed in the Pokrovsk direction, where 45 attacks have been recorded.

General Staff on the situation at the front: 119 combat clashes, hottest in the Pokrovsk direction – 45 attacks

In total, there have been 119 combat engagements since the beginning of the day. In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers have made 45 attempts to push back Ukrainian defenders since the beginning of the day, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

Today, in the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one assault by the occupiers near the village of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, a battle is ongoing in the area of Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 16 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and Bilohorivka. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and in the direction of Bila Hora and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked nine times near Toretsk and towards Diliivka and Yablunivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 45 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Myrne, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, Kotlyarivka, Bohdanivka, Novoukrainka and Andriivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have repelled 38 attacks. Seven combat engagements are still ongoing. The settlements of Sukhyi Yar and Novoeconomichne were subjected to air strikes.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, our soldiers repelled 16 enemy attacks near the settlements of Bahatyr, Vesele, Burlatske and Vilne Pole. Four combat engagements are still ongoing. The settlements of Shevchenko, Komyshuvakha, Maliivka, and Olhivske were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped one attempt by the invaders to advance near Malinivka, and three more combat engagements are ongoing. At the same time, the invaders launched air strikes on Zaliznychne.

Our troops stopped one enemy assault in the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried to advance towards Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made two attempts to advance - without success.

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks by the invaders, and four more clashes are still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched 16 air strikes, dropping a total of 33 guided aerial bombs on the positions of our troops and settlements, and carried out 101 artillery shelling.

The situation on other front lines has not undergone significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

1120 infantrymen, 15 tanks and a helicopter: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the enemy's losses per day at the front07.06.25, 08:39 • 3260 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukraine
Tesla
