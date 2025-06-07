General Staff on the situation at the front: 119 combat clashes, hottest in the Pokrovsk direction – 45 attacks

In total, there have been 119 combat engagements since the beginning of the day. In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers have made 45 attempts to push back Ukrainian defenders since the beginning of the day, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

Today, in the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one assault by the occupiers near the village of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, a battle is ongoing in the area of Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 16 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and Bilohorivka. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and in the direction of Bila Hora and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked nine times near Toretsk and towards Diliivka and Yablunivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 45 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Myrne, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, Kotlyarivka, Bohdanivka, Novoukrainka and Andriivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have repelled 38 attacks. Seven combat engagements are still ongoing. The settlements of Sukhyi Yar and Novoeconomichne were subjected to air strikes.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, our soldiers repelled 16 enemy attacks near the settlements of Bahatyr, Vesele, Burlatske and Vilne Pole. Four combat engagements are still ongoing. The settlements of Shevchenko, Komyshuvakha, Maliivka, and Olhivske were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped one attempt by the invaders to advance near Malinivka, and three more combat engagements are ongoing. At the same time, the invaders launched air strikes on Zaliznychne.

Our troops stopped one enemy assault in the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried to advance towards Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made two attempts to advance - without success.

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks by the invaders, and four more clashes are still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched 16 air strikes, dropping a total of 33 guided aerial bombs on the positions of our troops and settlements, and carried out 101 artillery shelling.

The situation on other front lines has not undergone significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

