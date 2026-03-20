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General Staff on the front situation: 146 combat engagements recorded, the enemy launched over 5.2 thousand drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1044 views

The occupiers carried out 58 airstrikes and thousands of shellings of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's positions. The greatest enemy activity was recorded in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions.

General Staff on the front situation: 146 combat engagements recorded, the enemy launched over 5.2 thousand drones

In total, since the beginning of this day, 146 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 5285 kamikaze drones and carried out 2856 shellings, UNN reports.

The enemy launched 58 air strikes – dropping 163 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 5285 kamikaze drones and carried out 2856 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- stated in the report.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy assaults, in addition, the enemy launched five air strikes, dropped 13 guided bombs, carried out 94 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 13 using multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units six times near the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, Prylipka, Zelene, and Starytsia.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked twice towards the settlements of Novoplatonivka and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy has not conducted active operations since the beginning of the day.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance six times in the areas of Rai-Oleksandrivka, Yampil, and Platonivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded today.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 18 times today near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.

Since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled 28 enemy assault actions in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of Rodynske, Bilytske, Myrnograd, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopavlivka, Filiia. One combat engagement is not yet over.

The Russian army has intensified pressure in several directions at once, while enemy losses have also significantly increased - Syrskyi20.03.26, 21:17 • 2396 views

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction, 87 occupiers were eliminated and 28 were wounded; one heavy flamethrower system, two units of motor vehicles, and ten units of special equipment were destroyed, three units of motor vehicles and one unit of special equipment, and two shelters of enemy infantry were damaged. 282 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried to improve their position twice, attacking in the areas of Ternove and Kalynivske. In addition, the settlement of Pokrovske was subjected to an air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 19 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Zelene, Staroukrainka, Varvarivka, and Luhivske. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Hirke, Huliaipilske, Novoselevka, Dolynka, Kopani, Trudove. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of Stepnohirsk. The settlement of Komyshuvakha was subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, one combat engagement took place. The settlement of Olhivka was subjected to air strikes.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

Russia's losses for the day amounted to over 1,600 soldiers and almost one and a half thousand drones - General Staff20.03.26, 08:05 • 4858 views

Antonina Tumanova

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