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General Staff on the front situation: 116 attacks recorded, the enemy is active in three directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 856 views

Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have carried out 116 attacks, concentrating forces in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions. Intense shelling of the border areas continues.

General Staff on the front situation: 116 attacks recorded, the enemy is active in three directions

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has launched 116 attacks on the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, and Huliaipole directions, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's summary.

Shelling of border territories continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Tovstodubove, Vilna Sloboda, Koreniok, Ryzhivka, Iskriskivshchyna, Prohres, Holyshivske, Hirky, Kozache, Starykove, Shpyl were attacked. In the Chernihiv region, Mykhalchyna Sloboda came under fire.

- the report says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 13 combat engagements took place today, in addition, the enemy carried out 42 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, one of which was with the use of multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked four times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and Starytsia.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out six assaults on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Borivska Andriivka, Novoplatonivka, and Bohuslavka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy made one attempt to improve its position near the settlement of Dibrova, but was unsuccessful.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled three enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Platonivka, and Riznykivka. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out thirteen offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Kleban-Byk, and towards Novopavlivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled seventeen enemy assault actions in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Svitle. One combat engagement has not yet been completed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out seven offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Stepove, Novohryhorivka, Krasnohirske, and Zlahoda. Air strikes with guided bombs hit the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Pokrovske, and Oleksandrivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, thirteen attacks took place in the areas of Olenokostiantynivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Varvarivka, Zelene, Svyatopetrivka, and Myrny. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Verkhnya Tersa, Vozdvyzhivska, Babashi, Danylivka, Huliaipilske, and Dolynka.

In the Orikhiv direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlement of Orikhiv.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, one combat engagement took place.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently taking place. No attempts by the enemy to advance are recorded, the General Staff summarized.

Syrskyi announced the failure of Russian offensive attempts with "meat assaults" - Russian losses in four days exceeded 6,000 occupiers23.03.26, 11:48 • 30976 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
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Vovchansk
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