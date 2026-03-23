Syrskyi announced the failure of Russian offensive attempts with "meat assaults" - Russian losses in four days exceeded 6,000 occupiers

From March 17 to 20, the enemy's attempts to attack intensified at the front, but the Defense Forces were ready - the Russian command could not complete the task, the enemy's offensive actions were stopped in several directions, Russia's losses over four days exceeded 6,000 occupiers, the enemy is forced to regroup, trying to pull up new units and preparing to continue attacks, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on social networks, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are thwarting the plans of the Russian aggressor. Over four days this week, from March 17 to 20, 2026, the intensity of the enemy's offensive actions increased. The enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our troops in several strategic directions at once. Fierce battles unfolded along the entire line of combat contact - Syrskyi wrote.

According to him, "in total, the enemy carried out 619 assault actions during these four days."

The occupiers concentrated their main attack on the Pokrovsky and Oleksandrivsky directions, where the number of enemy attacks was the highest - Syrskyi reported.

In particular, according to his data, in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops 163 times, and in the Oleksandrivsky direction - 96 times.

"The situation remained no less tense in the Kostiantynivsky direction, where Russian troops carried out 84 assault actions, as well as in the Ocheretynsky, Lymansky, and Kupyansky directions, where a total of more than one and a half hundred combat engagements took place," the Commander-in-Chief reported.

Despite colossal pressure and the involvement of significant reserves, the Russian command could not complete the assigned tasks. Thanks to the professional, coordinated actions of Ukrainian soldiers, the enemy's offensive actions were stopped in several directions. In some areas of the front, high-intensity battles continue, but the enemy is forced to regroup its forces - Syrskyi noted.

And added:

The occupiers are trying to pull up new units and are preparing to continue attacks, betting on the deterioration of weather conditions

This, in their opinion, should reduce the effectiveness of Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance, hinder the work of our unmanned systems and artillery, Syrskyi pointed out.

The command of the Russian Armed Forces threw tens of thousands of soldiers into "meat assaults", but the price of this attempt to attack turned out to be catastrophic for the aggressor. Over four days of intense assault actions, the enemy lost more than 6,090 servicemen killed and wounded. While during the week, the total losses of the enemy amounted to about 8,710 people killed and seriously wounded - reported the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia lost over 8,000 soldiers in a week after attempts to intensify offensives - Zelenskyy

Also, according to him, the Defense Forces destroyed a lot of enemy military equipment and weapons.

We were ready for the increased intensity of the Russian horde's invasion, so we made the necessary management decisions. The troops received reinforcements, were provided with military equipment, weapons, and ammunition. At the same time, I want to emphasize that the successful repulsion of massive enemy assaults became possible primarily due to the courage and resilience of every soldier who performs combat missions and holds the line in these extremely difficult conditions - Syrskyi emphasized.

"As four years ago, at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defenders proved their superiority on the battlefield. In certain areas, our soldiers seized the initiative and are conducting their own active operations, using active defense tactics," the Commander-in-Chief pointed out, thanking "the soldiers who withstood the enemy's pressure, hold the designated lines, and continue to liberate Ukrainian land from the invaders."

"Among others, my sincere words of gratitude go to the 82nd and 95th separate airborne assault brigades, the 3rd, 5th, 92nd separate assault brigades, the 1st, 33rd, 225th, 425th, 475th separate assault regiments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 4th and 14th separate operational purpose brigades of the National Guard of Ukraine, as well as other combat units that hold the defense and destroy the enemy. Glory to Ukraine!" - Syrskyi emphasized.

The Third Army Corps of the AFU repelled a large-scale Russian offensive in the Lyman-Borova direction