Russia lost over 8,000 soldiers in a week after attempts to intensify offensives - Zelenskyy

Over the past week, attempts by Russians to intensify their offensive efforts have been recorded on the front, taking advantage of more favorable weather. As a result, the occupiers are suffering greater losses – over 8,000 Russian soldiers killed and seriously wounded in just seven days. This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a report by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov, UNN reports.

This week, we are recording attempts by the Russians to intensify their offensive efforts, taking advantage of more favorable weather. As a result, the only tangible outcome for the Russian army has been an increase in their losses, namely: in these seven days alone, more than 8,000 Russian soldiers have been killed and seriously wounded. - Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, there is also information that the Russian command has finally managed to figure out where their units are actually located on the front and how this differs from the official reports that came from above. Some of their commanders at the brigade level have already been replaced as punishment for lying.

In Donetsk region, our positions have not changed significantly over the week. In Kharkiv region and in the border communities of Sumy region, we are recording attempts by the occupier to advance from the border – the destruction of Russian units doing so continues. In the Oleksandrivka direction, active operations of our assault and airborne units are ongoing – I thank every soldier. We separately noted the accuracy of our deep strikes and outlined further frameworks. I approved a number of new operations. Glory to Ukraine! - Zelenskyy summarized.

The Russian army has intensified pressure in several directions at once, while enemy losses have also significantly increased - Syrskyi