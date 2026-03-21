The Third Army Corps of the AFU repelled a large-scale Russian offensive in the Lyman-Borova direction

Ukrainian military thwarted one of the largest breakthrough attempts by Russian troops in the Lyman-Borova direction. The enemy suffered significant losses even before reaching the line of contact and failed to achieve any results. This was reported by the Third Army Corps, according to UNN.

Details

On March 19, Russian troops launched a large-scale attack involving units of the 1st Tank and 20th Combined Arms Armies of the Russian Federation.

According to the military, the enemy simultaneously attacked in seven directions within the corps' area of responsibility. More than 500 infantrymen, 28 armored vehicles, and more than 100 light vehicles, including motorcycles, buggies, and ATVs, participated in the offensive.

However, even before reaching the line of contact, Russian forces began to suffer losses. Within four hours, Ukrainian units repelled the attack and thwarted the breakthrough attempt.

According to the corps, enemy losses amounted to 84 motor vehicles, 11 infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers, and 3 tanks. The heavy flamethrower system TOS "Solntsepyok" and 5 artillery systems were also hit. In addition, more than 160 enemy drones were destroyed.

As Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky noted, preparations for the offensive were detected in advance.

For a month and a half, we observed signs of offensive preparations. The Russians intensified guided aerial bomb strikes on our crossings over the Oskil, trying to cut off logistics. They began to build pontoon crossings and clear routes - this directly indicated preparations for a large-scale mechanized offensive. - he reported.

According to him, Ukrainian units prepared their defenses in advance and worked out scenarios for repelling the attack.

We prepared: defensive actions were worked out in different directions, each brigade had its own plan for repelling the attack. The corps coordinated these actions - and as a result, attacks were thwarted in all directions. - added Biletsky.

In total, during the day, the Ukrainian military destroyed 405 Russian servicemen, of whom 288 were irretrievable losses.

The corps emphasized that the enemy failed to capture any positions or settlements, and the destruction of the remnants of its forces continues.

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