General Staff: more than half of today's battles are on two directions

More than half of the fighting on the front today took place in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report at 4 p.m. on March 23, UNN writes.

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In turn, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are thwarting the enemy's insidious plans, inflicting significant losses on him in manpower and equipment. In total, 83 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day - the General Staff reported.

Border settlements, in particular, Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Tymonovychi of Chernihiv region; Stepok, Prokhody, Porozok, Kucherivka, Popivka, Starykove, Bila Bereza, Korenyok of Sumy region, suffered from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, as indicated. Osoivka, Myropilske and Ulanove were subjected to air strikes.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried four times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders near the settlements of Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance in the area of ​​Zagoryzove, but was stopped by our defenders.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked eight times near the settlements of Nove, Hrekivka and Ridkodub.

In the Siversky direction, one assault on the positions of our defenders near Bilogorivka took place since the beginning of the day.

In the Toretsk direction, in general, the enemy attacked 16 times today near Dachne, Krymske, Toretsk and Leonidivka, five battles are currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 31 attempts to push our defenders out of their positions in the areas of the settlements of Kalinove, Zelene Pole, Novotoretske, Yelizavetivka, Lisivka, Vidrodzhennya, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, Kotlyarivka and Andriivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and repelled 27 attacks, four combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked eight times near the settlements of Kostyantynopol, Rozliv, Rivnopil and Novodarivka, and four combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy struck Novopol with unguided air missiles.

In the Hulyaypilsky direction, the area of ​​the settlement of Gulyaypole was attacked by unguided missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried three times to advance in the areas of Stepove, Shcherbaky and Lobkove, the battle continues.

In the Kramatorsk, Hulyaypilsky and Pridniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions.

"In the operational zone in the Kursk region, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled eight attacks by Russian invaders during the day, and three more combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy launched 11 air strikes, dropping 23 KABs in the process, and carried out 279 shellings, including 17 from rocket salvo fire systems," the statement said.

In other directions of the front, as indicated, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment