General Staff confirms damage to the Liskinskaya oil depot in the Voronezh region of Russia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the Liskinskaya oil depot in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, UNN reports.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have attacked the Liskinskaya oil depot. On the night of January 16, 2025, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, successfully attacked the Liskinskaya oil depot in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation - the General Staff reported on social media.

According to the available information, the General Staff said, "at least three attack UAVs hit the target." "A large-scale fire broke out at the facility. It is known that fuel was stored at the oil depot, which, in particular, was used to meet the needs of the Russian occupation army," the statement said.

More detailed information on the consequences of the damage is being clarified.

"Targeted and systematic combat work against important targets of the Russian invaders continues," the General Staff emphasized.

Fire at an oil depot in Voronezh region: drones reportedly pierced a protective net