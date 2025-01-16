Fire at an oil depot in Voronezh region: drones reportedly pierced a protective net

10 UAVs attacked the territory of three districts of Voronezh region, says local governor Alexander Gusev. As of the morning of January 16, fire is burning near several tanks, and reinforced fire brigades consisting of dozens of vehicles are fighting.

Transmits to UNN with reference to to RosSIA.

Russia has reported an attack on an oil storage facility in the Voronezh region. The Astra TV channel, citing a statement by officials, emphasizes that UAVs were able to pierce the protective mesh on the tanks.

10 UAVs attacked the territory of three districts of the region, mostly striking an oil depot in Liski district - said the head of the region alexander gusev

In addition, the governor of the Voronezh region stated that at the initial stage of firefighting, the threat of repeated attacks on the facility made it difficult to extinguish the fire.

Currently, reinforced fire crews are fighting the fire at several tanks: dozens of vehicles and two fire trains. Additional forces have been sent from two neighboring regions,” the Russian official said.

It is stated that “There were no casualties and no property was damaged. According to the head of the region, there is no threat to the population.

Recall

In the village of Novaya Lyada, Tambov region of the Russian Federation , a drone hit a distillery located next to a military training ground. Local residents reported a fire at the plant after the attack.

Russian Federation spreads fake about sending Ukrainian UAV operators to Sudan - CPJ