General Staff: almost a third of combat engagements is in Kurakhove sector, enemy is active near Selydove
Over the last day, 163 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy launched 2 missile and 64 air strikes, making 4786 attacks. The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 14 times at enemy positions.
There were 163 combat engagements on the frontline yesterday, most of them - 52 - in the Kurakhove sector, in the Pokrovsk sector the enemy was most active near Selydove, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on October 17, UNN reports.
Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using two missiles, as well as 64 air strikes, including 98 drones. In addition, they fired 4786 times, 137 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.
Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces, as indicated, carried out 14 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment and the ground control station of the occupiers' UAVs.
The situation is reportedly as follows:
In the Kharkiv sector, four combat engagements took place in the vicinity of Starytsia.
In the Kupyansk sector, the number of enemy attacks reached 18 over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kucherivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova and Vyshneve.
In the Lyman sector, the enemy made 17 attacks near Nevske, Makiivka, Torske and Dibrova.
In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked three times in the areas of Stupochky and Chasovyi Yar.
In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by air, carried out one attack near Toretsk.
In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 15 attacks in the vicinity of Promin, Krutyi Yar and Selydove. Russian occupants were most active near Selydove.
In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 52 attacks near Tsukuryno, Novoselydivka, Hirnyk, Heorhiivka and near Vodiane.
In the Vremivsky sector, the enemy launched four attacks in the direction of Bohoyavlenka, Novoukrainka and near Zolota Niva.
On the Orikhiv direction, one attack on our positions in the area of Mala Tokmachka was recorded.
The situation in the Prydniprovsky sector remained unchanged. The enemy conducted six unsuccessful attacks.
No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.
The enemy maintains a military presence on the border with Chernihiv region.
"The operation in the Kursk region continues. According to available data, the aggressor launched 21 air strikes in Kursk region, dropping 32 KABs," the General Staff said.
In general, according to the General Staff, Ukrainian defenders are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces along the entire front line, depleting the enemy's combat potential.
