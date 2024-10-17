General Staff: almost a third of combat engagements is in Kurakhove sector, enemy is active near Selydove

$41.320.06
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

General Staff: almost a third of combat engagements is in Kurakhove sector, enemy is active near Selydove

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14648 views

Over the last day, 163 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy launched 2 missile and 64 air strikes, making 4786 attacks. The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 14 times at enemy positions.

General Staff: almost a third of combat engagements is in Kurakhove sector, enemy is active near Selydove

There were 163 combat engagements on the frontline yesterday, most of them - 52 - in the Kurakhove sector, in the Pokrovsk sector the enemy was most active near Selydove, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on October 17, UNN reports.

Over the last day, 163 combat engagements were registered

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using two missiles, as well as 64 air strikes, including 98 drones. In addition, they fired 4786 times, 137 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces, as indicated, carried out 14 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment and the ground control station of the occupiers' UAVs.

The situation is reportedly as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, four combat engagements took place in the vicinity of Starytsia.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of enemy attacks reached 18 over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kucherivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova and Vyshneve.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy made 17 attacks near Nevske, Makiivka, Torske and Dibrova.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked three times in the areas of Stupochky and Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by air, carried out one attack near Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 15 attacks in the vicinity of Promin, Krutyi Yar and Selydove. Russian occupants were most active near Selydove.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 52 attacks near Tsukuryno, Novoselydivka, Hirnyk, Heorhiivka and near Vodiane.

In the Vremivsky sector, the enemy launched four attacks in the direction of Bohoyavlenka, Novoukrainka and near Zolota Niva.

On the Orikhiv direction, one attack on our positions in the area of Mala Tokmachka was recorded.

The situation in the Prydniprovsky sector remained unchanged. The enemy conducted six unsuccessful attacks.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

The enemy maintains a military presence on the border with Chernihiv region.

"The operation in the Kursk region continues. According to available data, the aggressor launched 21 air strikes in Kursk region, dropping 32 KABs," the General Staff said.

In general, according to the General Staff, Ukrainian defenders are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces along the entire front line, depleting the enemy's combat potential.

Another 1420 troops, 17 tanks and 51 artillery systems: the General Staff updated data on enemy losses17.10.24, 08:00 • 15265 views

