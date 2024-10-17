Another 1420 troops, 17 tanks and 51 artillery systems: the General Staff updated data on enemy losses
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army lost 1,420 troops, 17 tanks and 51 artillery systems in Ukraine. The enemy's total losses since the beginning of the war have amounted to about 674,270 people and 9,014 tanks.
Total enemy combat losses from February 24, 22 to October 17, 24 were approximately as follows:
- personnel - about 674,270 (+1420) people,
- tanks - 9014 (+17) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 18,002 (+33) units,
- artillery systems - 19,510 (+51) units,
- MLRS - 1232 (+1) units,
- air defense systems - 978 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 369 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 329 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 17,104 (+54),
- cruise missiles - 2620 (+0),
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 26,815 (+83) units,
- special equipment - 3446 (+5) units.
