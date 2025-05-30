General Staff: a third of the fighting is in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy has become more active in the Lyman direction

A third of the battles with 93 since the beginning of the current day took place in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy became more active today in the Lyman direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary for 16:00 on May 20, writes UNN.

The invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 93 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day - reported in the General Staff.

Border settlements, in particular Yanzhulivka, Progress, Liskivshchyna of Chernihiv region, suffered from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, as indicated; Grabovske, Khutir-Mykhailivsky, Sopich, Dmytrivka, Maryine, Kucherivka, Myropilske, Bunyakine, Petrushivka, Brusky, Porozok of Sumy region; Vidrodzhenivske of Kharkiv region. The settlement of Prohody, Sumy region, was subjected to an air strike.

Situation by directions

Ukrainian soldiers stopped one enemy attack in the area of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv direction today.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor carried out assault actions four times in the areas of Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka and Zagryzovo, combat clashes have now been completed.

In the Lyman direction, the occupying army attacked 15 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Kopanky, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and in the directions of Novy Myr, Olhivka, Karpivka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled five attacks. The occupying units tried to pass in the directions of Hryhorivka, Ivano-Dar'ivka and Verkhnyokamyanske, were stopped by Ukrainian soldiers.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers are trying to advance in the area of Chasovoy Yar. The battle is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, in the area of Toretsk, our soldiers stopped one offensive action of the enemy, another battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 31 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Zorya, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myrolyubivka, Malinivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Muravka, Kotlyarivka and Oleksiivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have already stopped 28 attacks. Stepanivka, Oleksandro-Kalinove, Zorya, Yablunivka, Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Poltavka, Kopteve, Novotoretske came under air strikes.

Today, in the Novopavlivsky direction, the enemy attacked 12 times in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Bahatyr, Odradne, Shevchenko, Novopil, Zelene Pole. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Hulyaypil direction, the enemy launched air strikes on Poltavka and Zaliznychne with unguided air missiles; on Verkhnya Tersa, Dolynka and Hulyaypole - with air bombs. The enemy did not carry out offensive actions.

The aggressor attacked three times in the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried to advance in the direction of Novodanilivka.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, the enemy carried out two unsuccessful attacks, in addition, he struck Mykolaivka with unguided air missiles.

"In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 attacks by the Russians, another five combat clashes are ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched two air strikes, dropped a total of two guided aerial bombs and carried out 83 artillery shellings, including three from multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.

In other areas of the front, the situation, as reported, has not undergone significant changes.

Russian losses since the beginning of 2025 exceeded 190,000 people - Syrskyi