ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117163 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119572 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194856 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151673 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151821 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142513 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196541 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112377 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185465 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105050 views

General Staff: 131 combat engagements in 24 hours, the hottest spots in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

General Staff: 131 combat engagements in 24 hours, the hottest spots in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25889 views

Over the last day, 131 combat engagements were recorded. The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled numerous attacks by Russian invaders in various directions, inflicting significant losses in equipment and manpower on the enemy.

Over the past day, 131 combat engagements took place on the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on September 11, UNN reports.

Over the last day, 131 combat engagements were registered

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, using two rockets, 66 air strikes (involving 94 combat aircraft), fired 4,761 times, 180 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted ten strikes on areas where personnel and weapons were concentrated, destroying a command center, eight artillery systems, an electronic warfare facility and one other important object of the Russian invaders.

The situation in these areas is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued assault operations. There were four combat engagements in the area of Vovchansk and Hlyboke.

There were 13 enemy attacks in the Kupyansk sector. Defense forces stopped the enemy's assault near Sinkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled 20 occupants' assaults in the areas of Druzhelyubivka, Tverdokhlibove, Nevske, Makiivka, Novosadove and Torske.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled nine attacks near Ivano-Daryivka, Spirne, Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops stopped five enemy attempts to break through our defenses in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Kalynivka and Ivanivske.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out nine attacks. They concentrated their efforts in the areas of Dachne, Toretsk and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 32 attacks. The enemy concentrated its efforts in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Svyrydonivka, Hrodivka, Ivanivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Marynivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Ukrayinske and Krasnohorivka. In total, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops in this area 29 times.

In the Vremivsky sector, the occupants made two attacks on our positions in the direction of Vuhledar.

In the Orikhiv sector, there was one unsuccessful firefight near Mali Shcherbaky.

No losses of positions or territories were recorded in the Prydniprovskyi sector. Ukrainian troops successfully repelled seven attacks by Russian invaders.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya sectors. The operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, actively using aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation, and shelling border settlements.

Our soldiers continue to inflict significant losses in equipment and manpower on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy's offensive potential along the entire front line and in the rear.

Plus 1140 occupants and 2 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses9/11/24, 7:24 AM • 26353 views

