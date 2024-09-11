Plus 1140 occupants and 2 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has updated data on the losses of the Russian occupiers. The enemy lost 1140 soldiers, 2 tanks and other equipment over the past day. The total losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the invasion have reached about 628,930 people.
The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 628 930 people, 8 642 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.
Details
The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 22 to September 11, 24 were approximately:
- personnel - about 628,930 (+1140) people,
- tanks - 8,642 (+2) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 16,938 (+13) units,
- artillery systems - 17,936 (+56) units,
- MLRS - 1,182 (+2) units,
- air defense systems - 943 (+1) units,
- aircraft - 368 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 328 (+0) units,
- Operational and tactical level UAVs - 14,990 (+57) units,
- cruise missiles - 2,591 (+0) units,
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) unit,
- of motor vehicles and tank trucks - 24,388 (+58) units,
- special equipment - 3,059 (+6) units.
General Staff on the situation in the frontline: the number of clashes increased to 78, the most intense - in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors10.09.24, 16:35 • 16460 views