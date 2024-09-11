Plus 1140 occupants and 2 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 628 930 people, 8 642 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 22 to September 11, 24 were approximately:

- personnel - about 628,930 (+1140) people,

- tanks - 8,642 (+2) units,

- armored combat vehicles - 16,938 (+13) units,

- artillery systems - 17,936 (+56) units,

- MLRS - 1,182 (+2) units,

- air defense systems - 943 (+1) units,

- aircraft - 368 (+0) units,

- helicopters - 328 (+0) units,

- Operational and tactical level UAVs - 14,990 (+57) units,

- cruise missiles - 2,591 (+0) units,

- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

- submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

- of motor vehicles and tank trucks - 24,388 (+58) units,

- special equipment - 3,059 (+6) units.

