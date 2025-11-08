General Staff: 116 combat engagements recorded at the front, half of them in the Pokrovsk direction

Currently, the total number of combat engagements on the front line is 116. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Sloviansk, and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten enemy attacks, and one more engagement is ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out eight strikes, dropping 14 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 90 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including eight from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces stopped nine enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Synelnykove, Tykhe, and towards the settlements of Dvorichanske and Kolodyazne, with five more combat engagements ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four out of five enemy attacks towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane. The battle continues.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out two attacks on Ukrainian positions in the area of Derylove and towards Korovyn Yar, battles are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried to advance on our troops' positions ten times in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, Dronivka, and Fedorivka. The Defense Forces stopped eight enemy attacks, two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers repelled an enemy offensive in the area of Zaliznianske.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy tried to break into our defense eight times near Yablunivka, Shcherbynivka, and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 57 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Fedorivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zelene, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Kotlyarivka, Horikhove, and Filiia. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 52 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped five assault actions of enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Orestopil, Pryvillia, and Krasnohirske. Velykomykhailivka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, four combat engagements took place in the areas of Uspenivka and Novouspenivske.

In the Orikhiv direction, since the beginning of the day, there has been one attack by enemy units – the occupiers tried to advance in the area of Plavni. Enemy aircraft struck Orikhiv.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to attack.

Russian army lost 1190 servicemen during the day