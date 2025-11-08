General Staff: 116 combat engagements recorded at the front, half of them in the Pokrovsk direction

ukenru
04:00 PM • 2384 views
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
02:50 PM • 12968 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
02:33 PM • 20837 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM • 43663 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 78833 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM • 86242 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 119876 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 93027 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 73733 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM • 25911 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded 181 combat engagements during the dayNovember 8, 07:06 AM • 11838 views
US granted Hungary sanctions waiver against Russia after warm Trump-Orban meeting - ReutersNovember 8, 08:15 AM • 14071 views
406 out of 458 enemy drones and 9 out of 45 missiles were neutralized over Ukraine; Russia attacked mainly with ballistic missiles.November 8, 08:51 AM • 27373 views
US will not participate in G20 summit in South Africa - Trump10:43 AM • 30275 views
Departure abroad and entry impossible: database failure occurred - State Border Guard Service11:44 AM • 32579 views
UNN Lite
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhoto02:30 PM • 2424 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 29837 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 86213 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 35693 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 44097 views
General Staff: 116 combat engagements recorded at the front, half of them in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 902 views

116 combat engagements have been recorded at the front, with the enemy actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Sloviansk, and Kostiantynivka directions. Ukrainian forces repelled dozens of attacks, but fighting continues in many areas of the front.

General Staff: 116 combat engagements recorded at the front, half of them in the Pokrovsk direction

Currently, the total number of combat engagements on the front line is 116. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Sloviansk, and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten enemy attacks, and one more engagement is ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out eight strikes, dropping 14 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 90 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including eight from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces stopped nine enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Synelnykove, Tykhe, and towards the settlements of Dvorichanske and Kolodyazne, with five more combat engagements ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four out of five enemy attacks towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane. The battle continues.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out two attacks on Ukrainian positions in the area of Derylove and towards Korovyn Yar, battles are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried to advance on our troops' positions ten times in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, Dronivka, and Fedorivka. The Defense Forces stopped eight enemy attacks, two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers repelled an enemy offensive in the area of Zaliznianske.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy tried to break into our defense eight times near Yablunivka, Shcherbynivka, and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 57 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Fedorivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zelene, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Kotlyarivka, Horikhove, and Filiia. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 52 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped five assault actions of enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Orestopil, Pryvillia, and Krasnohirske. Velykomykhailivka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, four combat engagements took place in the areas of Uspenivka and Novouspenivske.

In the Orikhiv direction, since the beginning of the day, there has been one attack by enemy units – the occupiers tried to advance in the area of Plavni. Enemy aircraft struck Orikhiv.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to attack.

Russian army lost 1190 servicemen during the day08.11.25, 08:55 • 2530 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Ukraine