General Motors created a budget electric car for $5600

The new Wuling Aishang A100C has debuted in China. The compact, inexpensive electric car has a range of 220 km. It is expected to enter the Chinese market at a price starting from 39,800 yuan (approximately $5,600). This is reported by UNN with reference to CarNewsChina.

Details

It is noted that the new Wuling Aishang A100C is a subcompact electric hatchback for the city. Like other models of the brand, it was created with the participation of General Motors specialists, as the American concern is a co-owner of the brand together with the Chinese SAIC.

Dimensions of Wuling Aishang A100C:

length - 3285 mm;

width - 1708 mm;

height - 1550 mm;

wheelbase - 1980 mm.

The Chinese electric car Wuling Aishang A100C features an original design with smooth body lines and semicircular headlights.

Despite its compact dimensions, the car is designed for four passengers. The trunk holds 106 liters in its standard form and 882 liters with the rear seats folded down. Although the model belongs to the budget segment, it is equipped with a digital instrument panel, a central touch screen, and air conditioning.

