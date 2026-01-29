General Motors breaks profitability records and receives new target forecasts from Wall Street

$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
12:09 AM • 2570 views
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
January 28, 07:02 PM • 11122 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
January 28, 06:50 PM • 14717 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
January 28, 06:25 PM • 13332 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
January 28, 06:10 PM • 13412 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
January 28, 03:19 PM • 16400 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
January 28, 03:18 PM • 18662 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
January 28, 02:57 PM • 13791 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
January 28, 02:19 PM • 25066 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 24324 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
0.7m/s
93%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Another day with and without schedules: tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout UkraineJanuary 28, 04:40 PM • 5004 views
Neither hypothermia nor an icy apartment: Police reveal circumstances of 88-year-old woman's death in Kyiv's Podil districtPhotoJanuary 28, 05:00 PM • 5940 views
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthdayJanuary 28, 06:25 PM • 10035 views
Russia lost two aircraft at once - Su-30 and Su-3408:56 PM • 4048 views
German Chancellor Merz calls on Europe to compete amid record-weak dollar09:19 PM • 3940 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 35426 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 64511 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 91370 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 70727 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 89351 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Germany
Berlin
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthdayJanuary 28, 06:25 PM • 10041 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 38340 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 36847 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 43494 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 46111 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Sukhoi Su-30
Su-34

General Motors breaks profitability records and receives new target forecasts from Wall Street

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

General Motors Co. demonstrated impressive financial results for the fourth quarter, which sparked a wave of optimism among leading analysts. The company exceeded profit expectations and presented an ambitious development plan for 2026.

General Motors breaks profitability records and receives new target forecasts from Wall Street
Photo: Bloomberg

American auto giant General Motors Co. demonstrated impressive financial results for the fourth quarter, which triggered a wave of optimism among leading analysts. Against the backdrop of consistently high profits, more than a dozen experts revised their forecasts for the company's stock value upwards, signaling to the market a significant potential for further capitalization growth. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The company not only exceeded profit expectations but also presented an ambitious development plan for 2026. The strategy includes a share buyback of up to $6 billion and an increase in dividend payments, which immediately reflected in quotes: on Tuesday, GM shares soared by 8.7%. Overall, over the past year, the value of the Detroit giant's shares has grown by an impressive 70%, outperforming its closest competitors.

Trump raises tariffs for South Korea to 25%: Hyundai and Kia under threat28.01.26, 02:26 • 4168 views

Our overall conclusion is that this forecast confirms our view that GM has many levers to drive earnings growth

— noted UBS analyst Joseph Spak.

He raised the target price of the stock to $102, joining institutions such as Citigroup and Barclays, which also improved their expectations. In particular, TD Cowen set the highest market benchmark at $122 per share.

Efficiency in uncertainty

GM's success looks particularly notable against the backdrop of general difficulties in the automotive industry related to changing regulatory norms and the threat of new tariffs. While Ford's shares grew by 37% over the year, and Tesla showed an increase of less than 9%, General Motors managed to demonstrate the best market reaction to financial reporting in the last decade. Wedbush analysts emphasize that the company "handled flawlessly" the difficult economic environment.

BMW is preparing its first hybrid M3 and a powerful M350 sedan28.01.26, 04:28 • 3044 views

Despite existing risks, such as trade negotiations between the US and South Korea or a shortage of certain components, experts from Morgan Stanley and Piper Sandler urge investors to continue holding GM assets. In their opinion, the company's potential for cash generation remains too great to ignore, making the automaker's shares one of the most attractive instruments in the stock market this year. 

EV sales surpassed gasoline car sales in the EU for the first time27.01.26, 17:14 • 3144 views

Stepan Haftko

Auto
General Motors
Tesla, Inc.
Barclays
Bloomberg L.P.
South Korea
United States