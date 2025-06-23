Gas supply stopped in two Kyiv districts due to Russian attack

$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
Medicines did not become cheaper, the marketing ban between pharmacies and manufacturers did not yield the expected result – Director of the “Patients of Ukraine” Charitable Foundation
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 10598 views
Medicines did not become cheaper, the marketing ban between pharmacies and manufacturers did not yield the expected result – Director of the “Patients of Ukraine” Charitable Foundation
07:05 AM • 34712 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
06:23 AM • 34397 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 75189 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
June 22, 03:59 PM • 115717 views
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Exclusive
June 22, 03:12 PM • 92176 views
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Exclusive
June 22, 07:59 AM • 105807 views
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
June 21, 06:14 PM • 213122 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 142478 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 289215 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.6m/s
49%
747mm
Popular news
Massive shelling of Kyiv Oblast: one dead, 4 woundedJune 23, 02:21 AM • 41983 views
In Kyiv, one of the exits from the "Sviatoshyn" metro station is temporarily closedJune 23, 02:57 AM • 16124 views
Combined strike on Kyiv: at least 5 dead, 19 injured, including children and a pregnant woman (video)June 23, 04:00 AM • 32121 views
"God saved": a Russian missile hit the house of Antytila frontman Taras Topolia05:44 AM • 17612 views
In Poland, a man was detained who held and beat a Ukrainian woman for nine days07:47 AM • 5508 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 289181 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 345222 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 294033 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 226207 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 275837 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Igor Klymenko
Karol Nawrocki
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Poland
New Zealand
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 88237 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 213109 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 89090 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 91265 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 96549 views
Actual
Facebook
Tesla Model Y
Shahed-136
NASAMS
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Gas supply stopped in two Kyiv districts due to Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1426 views

In Kyiv's Podilskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts, gas distribution to residential buildings has been temporarily suspended. This is due to damaged glazing and partial damage to gasified buildings as a result of falling debris from enemy drones and missiles.

Gas supply stopped in two Kyiv districts due to Russian attack

In Kyiv, gas supply to residential buildings in two districts was suspended due to partial destruction of gasified buildings caused by falling debris of enemy drones and missiles. This was reported by Kyivgaz, writes UNN.

Emergency crews of "Kyivgaz" are promptly eliminating the consequences of another Russian attack on the capital

- the message says.

It is noted that employees of the Emergency and Restoration Works Department of "KYIVGAZ" continue to carry out work to eliminate the consequences of falling enemy drone and missile debris in the Podilskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the city.

Due to damage to glazing and partial damage to gasified buildings, gas distribution to residential buildings has been temporarily suspended. We ask residents to remain calm and thank you for your understanding

- added Kyivgaz.

Recall

The death toll from the night attack of the Russian Federation in Kyiv has risen to seven. The seventh body was unblocked from under the rubble of a five-story building in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9