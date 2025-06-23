Gas supply stopped in two Kyiv districts due to Russian attack

In Kyiv, gas supply to residential buildings in two districts was suspended due to partial destruction of gasified buildings caused by falling debris of enemy drones and missiles. This was reported by Kyivgaz, writes UNN.

Emergency crews of "Kyivgaz" are promptly eliminating the consequences of another Russian attack on the capital - the message says.

It is noted that employees of the Emergency and Restoration Works Department of "KYIVGAZ" continue to carry out work to eliminate the consequences of falling enemy drone and missile debris in the Podilskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the city.

Due to damage to glazing and partial damage to gasified buildings, gas distribution to residential buildings has been temporarily suspended. We ask residents to remain calm and thank you for your understanding - added Kyivgaz.

The death toll from the night attack of the Russian Federation in Kyiv has risen to seven. The seventh body was unblocked from under the rubble of a five-story building in the Shevchenkivskyi district.