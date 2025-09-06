Gas explosion in a multi-story building in Odesa, woman injured

In Odesa, an explosion of a gas-air mixture occurred in an apartment building. A woman was injured and hospitalized in serious condition, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

In the Khadzhybey district of Odesa, on Ovidiyopolska Road, an explosion of a gas-air mixture occurred in an apartment on the 4th floor of a residential building. As a result, the apartment caught fire, and balconies on the 4th, 5th, and 6th floors were partially damaged.

The fire was extinguished over an area of 30 sq. m.

As a result of the explosion, a woman, born in 1964, was injured and hospitalized in serious condition.

The cause of the explosion is being established.

