MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
"It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands": Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Gas explosion in a multi-story building in Odesa, woman injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

A gas-air mixture explosion occurred in an apartment in Odesa, causing a fire and damage to balconies. A woman born in 1964 was injured and hospitalized in serious condition.

Gas explosion in a multi-story building in Odesa, woman injured

In Odesa, an explosion of a gas-air mixture occurred in an apartment building. A woman was injured and hospitalized in serious condition, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

In the Khadzhybey district of Odesa, on Ovidiyopolska Road, an explosion of a gas-air mixture occurred in an apartment on the 4th floor of a residential building. As a result, the apartment caught fire, and balconies on the 4th, 5th, and 6th floors were partially damaged.

The fire was extinguished over an area of 30 sq. m.

As a result of the explosion, a woman, born in 1964, was injured and hospitalized in serious condition.

The cause of the explosion is being established.

Explosion in a residential complex in Sofiyivska Borshchahivka: preliminary cause - carelessness with gas, one injured

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Odesa