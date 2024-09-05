ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Explosion in a residential complex in Sofiyivska Borshchahivka: preliminary cause - carelessness with gas, one injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26240 views

An explosion occurred on the 7th floor of a residential complex in Sofiyivska Borshchahivka. According to preliminary police reports, the cause was careless handling of a gas appliance. A resident of the apartment received minor injuries.

The explosion in a residential complex in Sofiyivska Borshchahivka was preliminarily caused by careless handling of a gas appliance, a resident of the apartment received minor injuries, the Main National Police in Kyiv region reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

On September 5, around 13:30, the police reportedly received a report that an explosion had occurred on the seventh floor of a residential complex. 

An explosion occurs in a high-rise building in Kyiv's Sofia residential complex - media05.09.24, 13:39 • 25100 views

"Upon arrival at the scene, law enforcement officers found that the explosion was caused by careless handling of a gas appliance. The resident of the apartment suffered minor injuries and refused hospitalization," the police said on social media.

Image

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergenciesKyiv region

