Explosion in a residential complex in Sofiyivska Borshchahivka: preliminary cause - carelessness with gas, one injured

The explosion in a residential complex in Sofiyivska Borshchahivka was preliminarily caused by careless handling of a gas appliance, a resident of the apartment received minor injuries, the Main National Police in Kyiv region reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

On September 5, around 13:30, the police reportedly received a report that an explosion had occurred on the seventh floor of a residential complex.

"Upon arrival at the scene, law enforcement officers found that the explosion was caused by careless handling of a gas appliance. The resident of the apartment suffered minor injuries and refused hospitalization," the police said on social media.