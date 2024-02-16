G7 to meet on the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine - February 24

The G7 leaders' summit under the Italian presidency will be held on February 24, the second anniversary of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, ANSA reports, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Italian media, the summit of the international club of governments of seven highly developed countries (the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy, and Canada) will be held via videoconference, just as it was on the first anniversary of Russia's large-scale military aggression against Ukraine.

It is noted that on the first anniversary, the G7 also held a video conference with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The head of the SBU met with the ambassadors of the G7 countries. The focus is on interaction in the war against the Russian Federation and the situation with Bihus.Info