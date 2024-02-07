ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The head of the SBU met with the ambassadors of the G7 countries. The focus is on interaction in the war against the Russian Federation and the situation with Bihus.Info

The head of the SBU met with the ambassadors of the G7 countries. The focus is on interaction in the war against the Russian Federation and the situation with Bihus.Info

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21427 views

SBU Head Vasyl Malyuk met with G7 ambassadors to discuss cooperation against Russia and steps for Ukraine's democratic development and freedom of speech.

The Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk met with the ambassadors of the G7 countries. They discussed cooperation in the war against Russia, as well as further steps for Ukraine's democratic development and freedom of speech. This is reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN writes.

Details

According to the report, the SBU Head met with the ambassadors of the G7 countries, represented by Ambassadors Pier Francesco Zazzo (Italy), Gael Weissier (France), Martin Jaeger (Germany), Natalka Tsmoc (Canada), Kuninori Matsuda (Japan), as well as Deputy Ambassador Nicholas Harrocks (UK), Acting Ambassador James Hope (USA) and Azier Santillan (EU representative to Ukraine).

"The head of the Security Service Vasyl Malyuk and the ambassadors of the G7 countries discussed issues of cooperation for the sake of Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia, as well as further steps for the democratic development of our country and ensuring freedom of speech," the statement said.

Malyuk told the ambassadors how the SBU contributes to the defense of the country by countering external and internal enemies.

"In particular, about the destruction of the Crimean bridge, the ousting of Russia from the Black Sea with the help of its own unique developments of surface drones, the destruction of enemy military equipment, military facilities and infrastructure that supports the Russian military-industrial complex, and other special operations that change the picture of the war," the SBU emphasizes.

The SBU Head noted that over almost 2 years of war, more than 930 SBU officers have received state awards, including 12 Heroes of Ukraine. The SBU destroyed Russian armored vehicles worth more than $1 billion and destroyed more than 500 tanks.

Malyuk thanked the partner countries for their support to Ukraine. At the same time, the G7 representatives noted the high level of SBU special operations and the professionalism of the special service in countering Russian aggression at the front and conducting counterintelligence activities.

In addition, the SBU chief spoke about the service's readiness to defend democratic values, one of the key pillars of which is freedom of speech.

"The ambassadors received answers about the situation around the Bihus.Info editorial office. According to Vasyl Malyuk, personnel decisions have been made, in particular, to dismiss the head of the SZND and reformat the work of those units of the department that need to be changed and strengthened," the SBU press service added.

Recall

The Narodna Pravda YouTube channel posted a video showing members of the Bihus.Info team allegedly using illegal substances.

The founder of the project, Denys Bihus, reacted to the video, saying that the video was not of journalists, but of cameramen, and assured that such actions would result in tough personnel changes.

Subsequently, the SBU began to establish the circumstances of the illegal wiretapping and filming and searched the complex where the Bihus.Info team members were being monitored, seizing hard drives and video recordings.

Yesterday, BIHUS Info journalists showed the faces of those who followed their employees in a country complex. The investigators are convinced that they were being followed by SBU officers who should have been dealing with the protection of our statehood, not searching for compromising information about independent media.

The SBU denied targeting journalists and claimedthat it was investigating drug dealers linked to BIHUS Info employees.

Yesterday, on February 6, the Verkhovna Rada voted to summon the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk for a report after it became known that the special service had been spying on Bihus.info journalists.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
vasyl-malyukVasyl Malyuk
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
g7G7
european-unionEuropean Union
canadaCanada
franceFrance
black-seaBlack Sea
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
italyItaly
germanyGermany
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising