G7 agrees on structure of $50 billion loan for Ukraine using Russian assets - Bloomberg

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 19388 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132824 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138217 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 228092 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168157 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161971 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146840 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214308 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112818 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201082 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101508 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 48206 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 57107 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101820 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 82379 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 228090 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214307 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201081 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227324 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214833 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 82379 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101820 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156300 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155174 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159033 views
Actual
G7 agrees on structure of $50 billion loan for Ukraine using Russian assets - Bloomberg

G7 agrees on structure of $50 billion loan for Ukraine using Russian assets - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25542 views

The Group of Seven countries have agreed to provide Ukraine with about $50 billion in new aid in the form of loans, the size of which depends on the size of their economies, to be repaid from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

Group of Seven nations have agreed on a loan structure based on the size of their economies to provide Ukraine with about $50 billion in new aid that will start flowing by the end of the year, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter, UNN reports.

Details

After months of debate over how to use the profits generated by frozen Russian sovereign assets, the plan should win the support of leaders at a summit in Italy this week. The Group of Seven countries are supposed to provide Ukraine with loans to be repaid from the profits generated by the frozen Russian assets, most of which are in Europe.

The agreement is expected to provide critical support to Ukraine in the medium term and help cover its financing needs until 2025 and beyond, the publication points out.

"According to the mechanism to be signed in Italy, the United States, the European Union and other participants will provide Ukraine with a loan, and the income received from the assets over time will be used to repay this money," the newspaper writes, citing sources.

Canada is reportedly ready to allocate 5 billion Canadian dollars ($3.6 billion) to fund this initiative, according to a Canadian government official.

"Loans will be structured differently depending on the internal procedures of each participant, and each will bear the risk of providing loans if the frozen assets generate less profit than expected," the publication points out.

According to the sources, the final technical details will be agreed upon after the summit. The aid could be used to support Ukraine's defense, economy, and recovery. The specifics of the deal may change when the leaders meet on Thursday.

"For the Group of Seven countries, this move is a signal to Russia that they are ready to support Ukraine in the long term, as the war shows no signs of abating," the newspaper notes.

Revenues from frozen assets are estimated at 3 to 5 billion euros per year. The EU has already agreed to provide Ukraine with income twice a year, but the U.S.-led initiative provides support and, as the newspaper notes, protects the aid from political shifts on both sides of the Atlantic in a year of multiple elections.

"Repayment of the loan depends on the assets remaining immobilized long enough for windfall profits from them to repay it, a process that will take several years. The G7 leaders have repeatedly stated that the assets will remain blocked until Russia agrees to pay for Ukraine's recovery," the publication says.

"I think we're going to define the main points of this process, but some of the details will have to be worked out by experts on a timetable," said US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Thursday in Italy. - "That's how I expect this to develop.

Biden adviser sees 'significant progress' in G7 on Russian assets for Ukraine, hopes for common vision by the time leaders meet13.06.24, 14:08 • 30842 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
atlantic-oceanAtlantic Ocean
european-unionEuropean Union
dzheik-sallivanJake Sullivan
canadaCanada
italyItaly
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising