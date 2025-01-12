ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 12106 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138124 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122319 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130379 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131047 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165740 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109772 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159877 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104322 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113899 views

Actual
The future Advisor to the President of the United States spoke in favor of lowering the conscription age in Ukraine

The future Advisor to the President of the United States spoke in favor of lowering the conscription age in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38104 views

Mike Voltz stated the need to lower the conscription age in Ukraine to stabilize the front. Zelenskyy, on the other hand, emphasizes the primary need for weapons, not human resources.

The future national security advisor to the US president, Mike Waltz, stated the need to resolve the human resource issues in the Ukrainian Armed Forces in order to create new units and stabilize the situation at the front. After that, it may be possible to move on to agreements regarding Ukraine. He said this in an interview with the American TV channel ABC News, reports UNN.

Details

One of the things we will ask the Ukrainians to do is to resolve real human resource issues. The conscription age is now 26 years old, not 18. I don't think many people understand this. They could create hundreds of thousands of new soldiers. So when we hear about morale problems, when we hear about problems at the front, look, if the Ukrainians have asked the whole world to be fully for democracy, we have to be for democracy along with them. They are really fighting courageously. They have really taken a very noble and firm position. But we have to see the resolution of these human resource issues. It's not just about ammunition, bullets or writing new checks. It's about stabilizing the front lines so that we can move on to some kind of agreement

- said Waltz.

Supplement

The President of Ukraine stated that the issue of the need for weapons, not people, is currently at stake. In particular, Zelenskyy reminded that the Ukrainian army still has not fully staffed "bare" brigades.

“It is a lie”. The Center for Public Policy and the Rada deny information about the draft law on lowering the mobilization age24.12.24, 13:00 • 15431 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

