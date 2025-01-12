The future national security advisor to the US president, Mike Waltz, stated the need to resolve the human resource issues in the Ukrainian Armed Forces in order to create new units and stabilize the situation at the front. After that, it may be possible to move on to agreements regarding Ukraine. He said this in an interview with the American TV channel ABC News, reports UNN.

Details

One of the things we will ask the Ukrainians to do is to resolve real human resource issues. The conscription age is now 26 years old, not 18. I don't think many people understand this. They could create hundreds of thousands of new soldiers. So when we hear about morale problems, when we hear about problems at the front, look, if the Ukrainians have asked the whole world to be fully for democracy, we have to be for democracy along with them. They are really fighting courageously. They have really taken a very noble and firm position. But we have to see the resolution of these human resource issues. It's not just about ammunition, bullets or writing new checks. It's about stabilizing the front lines so that we can move on to some kind of agreement - said Waltz.

Supplement

The President of Ukraine stated that the issue of the need for weapons, not people, is currently at stake. In particular, Zelenskyy reminded that the Ukrainian army still has not fully staffed "bare" brigades.

