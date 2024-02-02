Fury was injured during a sparring match. The fight with Usyk was postponed

The fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, scheduled for February 17, has been postponed. According to journalist Mike Coppinger , the reason is Tyson Fury's injury during sparring, UNN reports.

"Tyson Fury suffered a serious injury today during a sparring session that required stitches, and his undisputed heavyweight championship fight with Oleksandr Usyk, scheduled for February 17 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has been postponed," the journalist wrote.

Subsequently, Fury's own statement was released, saying that he was "devastated after a long preparation" and noting that he was in great shape.

The new date of the fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury has not yet been announced.