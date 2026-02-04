Fuel train derailed in Tambov region: strong fire on railway tracks

A fuel train derailed in the Tambov region, causing several tanks to explode. In total, about 30 wagons were damaged. The causes are still unknown. Train traffic on the section has been suspended, Russian "media" report, according to UNN.

Details

A powerful explosion on the railway in the Tambov region. A fuel train derailed - several tanks exploded at once - the message says.

It is reported that the accident occurred on the dead-end tracks of Kochetovka-2 station near Michurinsk. A column of smoke is visible for tens of kilometers. All forces of the local Ministry of Emergency Situations have been deployed to extinguish the fire. Rescuers are currently determining if there are any casualties.

In total, about 30 wagons were damaged. The causes are still unknown. Train traffic on the section has been suspended.

Recall

A freight train with diesel fuel derailed in Poland on the night of February 3. The cause was likely severe frosts and a breakdown of the contact network.