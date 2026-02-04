Fuel train derailed in Tambov region: strong fire on railway tracks

$43.190.22
10:29 AM • 12174 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
09:59 AM • 20409 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
09:58 AM • 16507 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 20360 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 34419 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 49476 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 39690 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 36900 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
February 3, 04:41 PM • 34036 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
February 3, 04:33 PM • 21418 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
Rubrics
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Occupiers blow themselves up on their own mines in the Dnipro Delta – ATESH reportFebruary 4, 05:00 AM • 20817 views
Snowfalls in Japan: death toll rises to 35, snow cover exceeds 2, and in some places 4 metersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:46 AM • 33056 views
Critical infrastructure damaged, one person injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoFebruary 4, 06:41 AM • 20693 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Russians Make No Concessions on Ukraine - ISWFebruary 4, 07:33 AM • 38484 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 17255 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 17334 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 54141 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 55601 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 94511 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 102897 views
Fuel train derailed in Tambov region: strong fire on railway tracks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

In the Tambov region, a fuel train derailed, causing several tanks to explode. About 30 wagons were damaged, and train traffic was suspended.

Fuel train derailed in Tambov region: strong fire on railway tracks

A fuel train derailed in the Tambov region, causing several tanks to explode. In total, about 30 wagons were damaged. The causes are still unknown. Train traffic on the section has been suspended, Russian "media" report, according to UNN.

Details

A powerful explosion on the railway in the Tambov region. A fuel train derailed - several tanks exploded at once

- the message says.

It is reported that the accident occurred on the dead-end tracks of Kochetovka-2 station near Michurinsk. A column of smoke is visible for tens of kilometers. All forces of the local Ministry of Emergency Situations have been deployed to extinguish the fire. Rescuers are currently determining if there are any casualties.

In total, about 30 wagons were damaged. The causes are still unknown. Train traffic on the section has been suspended.

Recall

A freight train with diesel fuel derailed in Poland on the night of February 3. The cause was likely severe frosts and a breakdown of the contact network.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the WorldEvents
Road traffic accident
Poland