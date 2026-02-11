$43.090.06
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 23863 views
FSB officer tortured Ukrainians in Kharkiv region - electrocuted and filed teeth

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

The Kharkiv prosecutor's office has sent to court the case of an FSB officer who tortured civilians in the Kharkiv region. The accused abused Ukrainians, using electric shock torture and filing teeth.

FSB officer tortured Ukrainians in Kharkiv region - electrocuted and filed teeth
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has sent an indictment to court against an employee of the Russian special services. He is accused of violating the laws and customs of war, committed by a group of persons in a preliminary conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspect is a resident of the Moscow region, an employee of the 9th department of the operational information department of the 5th service of the FSB of the Russian Federation. At the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, he was sent to the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region to suppress the resistance movement and conduct "prevention" with pro-Ukrainian citizens.

In April 2022, he, along with ten other Russian servicemen, stopped a car belonging to a local resident of Vovchansk. The man was suspected of cooperating with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the SBU, and of transmitting the locations of the Russian army - he was taken to an equipped torture chamber.

The detained civilian was tortured: wires were tied to his earlobes and he was electrocuted, and his teeth were filed with a file. He was practically beaten, not given drinking water, and among the food there was periodically porridge that the Russians brought in a technical bucket.

The victim was illegally held for 86 days. He managed to escape, swam across the river and reached the territory controlled by Ukraine

- stated the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Recall

The SBU detained a 28-year-old Russian, a former intelligence officer, who, under the guise of a civilian, collected data on servicemen of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Rivne.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine