FSB officer tortured Ukrainians in Kharkiv region - electrocuted and filed teeth

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has sent an indictment to court against an employee of the Russian special services. He is accused of violating the laws and customs of war, committed by a group of persons in a preliminary conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a resident of the Moscow region, an employee of the 9th department of the operational information department of the 5th service of the FSB of the Russian Federation. At the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, he was sent to the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region to suppress the resistance movement and conduct "prevention" with pro-Ukrainian citizens.

In April 2022, he, along with ten other Russian servicemen, stopped a car belonging to a local resident of Vovchansk. The man was suspected of cooperating with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the SBU, and of transmitting the locations of the Russian army - he was taken to an equipped torture chamber.

The detained civilian was tortured: wires were tied to his earlobes and he was electrocuted, and his teeth were filed with a file. He was practically beaten, not given drinking water, and among the food there was periodically porridge that the Russians brought in a technical bucket.

The victim was illegally held for 86 days. He managed to escape, swam across the river and reached the territory controlled by Ukraine - stated the Office of the Prosecutor General.

