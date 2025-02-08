Ukraine faces three frosty nights

Over the next three days, Ukraine will experience frosty nights, with temperatures dropping to 11° below zero, UNN reports citing the Ukrainian Weather Center.

According to weather forecasters, there will be no precipitation in Ukraine over the next three days. The roads in the country, except for most of the western and southern regions, are icy in some places.

On Sunday, in the Azov Sea, in some places there will be gusts of northeast wind of 15-20 m/s.

"The temperature at night will be 6-11° Celsius; during the day 1-6° Celsius, in the western and southern regions from 3° Celsius to 3° Celsius, in Transcarpathia 2-8° Celsius," the Ukrainian Weather Center reported.

Frost will be in almost all of Ukraine: weather forecast for today