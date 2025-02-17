Frosts in Ukraine will get stronger: cold weather forecast for today

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Frosts in Ukraine will get stronger: cold weather forecast for today

Frosts in Ukraine will get stronger: cold weather forecast for today

Dry frosty weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures ranging from -13° to +2°. Light snow is expected in the central and eastern regions, with ice on the roads.

On Monday, February 17, Ukrainians will experience mostly dry but frosty weather. In the afternoon, -1°...-6° is expected almost all over the country, only in Zakarpattia and in some places in the south it will be +1°...+2°. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

According to weather forecasters, it will be cloudy with clearings in Ukraine today. In the afternoon, there will be light snow in most of the central and eastern regions, and no precipitation in the rest of the country. There will be ice on the roads.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.

Image
  • It will be partly cloudy in Kyiv today. The air temperature in the afternoon will be -5°.
    • It will be clear in Lviv on Monday. During the day -3°.
      • In Lutsk, it will be partly cloudy, -4° during the day.
        • Partly cloudy weather is expected in Rivne today, with a daytime temperature of -5°.
          • In Ternopil, it will be -3° in the afternoon on February 17, clear.
            • In Khmelnytskyi, it will be clear throughout the day, -5° in the afternoon.
              • In Ivano-Frankivsk, it will be partly cloudy, with a daytime temperature of -2°.
                • Today in Uzhhorod, the thermometer will show +2° in the afternoon, it will be clear and cloudless.
                  • In Chernivtsi, on Monday, it will be partly cloudy, -2° during the day.
                    • Today it will be -8°...-3° in Vinnytsia, with partly cloudy weather.
                      • In Zhytomyr on Monday afternoon it will be -4°, partly cloudy.
                        • In Chernihiv, the thermometers will show -13°...-5°, clear.
                          • In Cherkasy today it will be -4° in the afternoon, partly cloudy.
                            • In Kropyvnytskyi, the daytime temperature will be -1°, with partly cloudy skies.
                              • In Poltava, it is cloudy, snowing, and the temperature is -10°...-4°.
                                • In Odesa on February 17, partly cloudy weather, daytime temperature +1°.
                                  • In Kherson, on Monday, it will be +1° in the afternoon, partly cloudy.
                                    • Today in Mykolaiv it will be cloudy with clearings, +2° in the afternoon.
                                      • In Zaporizhzhia, the daytime temperature is -2°, with almost no clouds.
                                        • In Sumy today, the air temperature will be -6°, with partly cloudy skies.
                                          • In Kharkiv, it will be cloudy with partly cloudy skies, with a daytime temperature of -5°.
                                            • In Dnipro, the daytime temperature will be -2°, with partly cloudy skies.
                                              • In Simferopol on Monday it will be cloudy with clearings, -5°...-1°.
                                                • Today in Kramatorsk it will be cloudy with clearings, the temperature will be -4° in the afternoon.
                                                  • It is cloudy in Severodonetsk, with a daytime temperature of -4°.

                                                    Day of Spontaneous Acts of Kindness: what else to celebrate on February 1717.02.25, 05:03 • 101365 views

