Frosts in Ukraine will get stronger: cold weather forecast for today

On Monday, February 17, Ukrainians will experience mostly dry but frosty weather. In the afternoon, -1°...-6° is expected almost all over the country, only in Zakarpattia and in some places in the south it will be +1°...+2°. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

According to weather forecasters, it will be cloudy with clearings in Ukraine today. In the afternoon, there will be light snow in most of the central and eastern regions, and no precipitation in the rest of the country. There will be ice on the roads.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.

It will be partly cloudy in Kyiv today. The air temperature in the afternoon will be -5°.

It will be clear in Lviv on Monday. During the day -3°.

In Lutsk, it will be partly cloudy, -4° during the day.

Partly cloudy weather is expected in Rivne today, with a daytime temperature of -5°.

In Ternopil, it will be -3° in the afternoon on February 17, clear.

In Khmelnytskyi, it will be clear throughout the day, -5° in the afternoon.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, it will be partly cloudy, with a daytime temperature of -2°.

Today in Uzhhorod, the thermometer will show +2° in the afternoon, it will be clear and cloudless.

In Chernivtsi, on Monday, it will be partly cloudy, -2° during the day.

Today it will be -8°...-3° in Vinnytsia, with partly cloudy weather.

In Zhytomyr on Monday afternoon it will be -4°, partly cloudy.

In Chernihiv, the thermometers will show -13°...-5°, clear.

In Cherkasy today it will be -4° in the afternoon, partly cloudy.

In Kropyvnytskyi, the daytime temperature will be -1°, with partly cloudy skies.

In Poltava, it is cloudy, snowing, and the temperature is -10°...-4°.

In Odesa on February 17, partly cloudy weather, daytime temperature +1°.

In Kherson, on Monday, it will be +1° in the afternoon, partly cloudy.

Today in Mykolaiv it will be cloudy with clearings, +2° in the afternoon.

In Zaporizhzhia, the daytime temperature is -2°, with almost no clouds.

In Sumy today, the air temperature will be -6°, with partly cloudy skies.

In Kharkiv, it will be cloudy with partly cloudy skies, with a daytime temperature of -5°.

In Dnipro, the daytime temperature will be -2°, with partly cloudy skies.

In Simferopol on Monday it will be cloudy with clearings, -5°...-1°.

Today in Kramatorsk it will be cloudy with clearings, the temperature will be -4° in the afternoon.

It is cloudy in Severodonetsk, with a daytime temperature of -4°.

