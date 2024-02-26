$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 33483 views

01:12 PM • 125722 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 77864 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 292173 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 245834 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 195236 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 233272 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 252069 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158138 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372246 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 57326 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 218823 views

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

From the Rothschild banking family: financier Jacob Rothschild died at the age of 87

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24226 views

Lord Jacob Rothschild, a prominent British financier and member of the Rothschild banking family, has died at the age of 87.

From the Rothschild banking family: financier Jacob Rothschild died at the age of 87

Lord Jacob Rothschild, a financier and member of the Rothschild banking family, has died at the age of 87, his family said, The Independent reports, UNN writes.

Details

The British peer began his career at the family bank NM Rothschild & Sons in 1963 and then co-founded the then J Rothschild Assurance Group, now St James's Place, with Sir Mark Weinberg in 1980.

He also founded Windmill Hill Asset Management to manage the family's philanthropic portfolio.

During his career, he also held such positions as deputy chairman of the then BSkyB television, and was chairman of the board of trustees of the National Gallery in the UK.

In a statement to the PA news agency, the family said: "Our father Jacob held a prominent place in the lives of many people, he was a great financier, a champion of arts and culture, a dedicated public servant, a passionate supporter of charitable causes in Israel and Jewish culture, a passionate environmentalist, and a much loved friend, father and grandfather.

"He will be buried in accordance with Jewish custom in a small family ceremony, and a memorial will be erected later to honor his life," the statement said.

Actor Kenneth Mitchell, star of Captain Marvel and Star Trek, dies26.02.24, 10:43 • 26795 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
United Kingdom
