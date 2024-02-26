From the Rothschild banking family: financier Jacob Rothschild died at the age of 87

Lord Jacob Rothschild, a financier and member of the Rothschild banking family, has died at the age of 87, his family said, The Independent reports, UNN writes.

Details

The British peer began his career at the family bank NM Rothschild & Sons in 1963 and then co-founded the then J Rothschild Assurance Group, now St James's Place, with Sir Mark Weinberg in 1980.

He also founded Windmill Hill Asset Management to manage the family's philanthropic portfolio.

During his career, he also held such positions as deputy chairman of the then BSkyB television, and was chairman of the board of trustees of the National Gallery in the UK.

In a statement to the PA news agency, the family said: "Our father Jacob held a prominent place in the lives of many people, he was a great financier, a champion of arts and culture, a dedicated public servant, a passionate supporter of charitable causes in Israel and Jewish culture, a passionate environmentalist, and a much loved friend, father and grandfather.

"He will be buried in accordance with Jewish custom in a small family ceremony, and a memorial will be erected later to honor his life," the statement said.

Actor Kenneth Mitchell, star of Captain Marvel and Star Trek, dies