Actor Kenneth Mitchell, star of Captain Marvel and Star Trek, dies

Canadian actor Kenneth Mitchell, known for his roles in the TV series Star Trek: Discovery" and the movie "Captain Marvel", died on Saturday, at the age of 49. This was announced by his family in an official statement on Instagram, reports UNN.

Details

American actor Kenneth Mitchell has died at the age of 49. Five years ago, he confirmed that he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a disease of motor neurons that causes paralysis and death. The actor has been confined to a wheelchair since 2019.

His family wrote on Instagram that Mitchell was "an inspiring work of art for all the hearts he touched.

For five and a half years, Ken suffered from a series of terrible challenges related to ALS. He lived by the principle that every day is a gift and that we are never alone - the press release says.

Kenneth Mitchell, born on November 25, 1974 in Toronto, Canada, with his wife Susan, he was the father of two children, Lila and Callum.

In Captain Marvel, he played the father of superhero Carol Danvers. In "Star Trek: Discovery" Mitchell played Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha and Tenavik, as well as Aurelio. Mitchell has also appeared in the films Jericho, The Astronauts' Wives Club, The Phantom Whisperer, and Switched at Birth.

