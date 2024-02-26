Actor Kenneth Mitchell, star of Captain Marvel and Star Trek, dies

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 28181 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 102298 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 66410 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 265692 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 227599 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 189358 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229598 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251252 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157237 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372069 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+18°
3m/s
38%
Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 83422 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 105279 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 70916 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 63681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 37319 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 38153 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 102299 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 265693 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 209926 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 227599 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 18804 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 27073 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 27109 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 64354 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 71578 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Actor Kenneth Mitchell, star of Captain Marvel and Star Trek, dies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26795 views

Canadian actor Kenneth Mitchell, known for his roles in Star Trek: Discovery" and "Captain Marvel", died at the age of 49 after five years of struggle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Actor Kenneth Mitchell, star of Captain Marvel and Star Trek, dies

Canadian actor Kenneth Mitchell, known for his roles in the TV series Star Trek: Discovery" and the movie "Captain Marvel", died on Saturday, at the age of 49. This was announced by his family in an official statement on Instagram, reports UNN.

Details

American actor Kenneth Mitchell has died at the age of 49. Five years ago, he confirmed that he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a disease of motor neurons that causes paralysis and death. The actor has been confined to a wheelchair since 2019.

His family wrote on Instagram that Mitchell was "an inspiring work of art for all the hearts he touched.

For five and a half years, Ken suffered from a series of terrible challenges related to ALS. He lived by the principle that every day is a gift and that we are never alone

- the press release says.

Kenneth Mitchell, born on November 25, 1974 in Toronto, Canada, with his wife Susan, he was the father of two children, Lila and Callum.

In Captain Marvel, he played the father of superhero Carol Danvers. In "Star Trek: Discovery" Mitchell played Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha and Tenavik, as well as Aurelio. Mitchell has also appeared in the films Jericho, The Astronauts' Wives Club, The Phantom Whisperer, and Switched at Birth.

Recall

Former Soviet political prisoner and fighter for Ukrainian independence Stepan Khmara has died at the age of 86.

The last prince of Italy , Vittorio Emanuele of Savoy, died in Geneva at the age of 86.

Japanese-born singer Damo Suzuki, a former member of the influential German krautrock band Can, died of cancer at the age of 74.

Mati Diop's documentary Dahomey, about the restitution of art looted in Benin, won the Golden Bear Award at the Berlinale.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

