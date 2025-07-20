$41.870.00
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 25868 views
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 68382 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 106315 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:59 PM • 92166 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
July 19, 05:24 PM • 76339 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 55062 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 138184 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 272204 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 112204 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 100642 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
"From the diplomacy of strength to the strength of diplomacy": Zelenskyy convenes Ukrainian ambassadors for a conference - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 594 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will open a conference of Ukrainian ambassadors on July 21. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said that together with the ambassadors, he witnessed the consequences of Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will open the conference of Ukrainian ambassadors titled "From the Strength of Diplomacy to the Diplomacy of Force" on Monday, July 21. This was announced on the social network X by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, informs UNN.

Details

He said that together "with all our ambassadors" he witnessed the consequences of Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia.

Missiles, drones, and glide bombs - Russian criminals used all methods of terror to attack residential areas and critical infrastructure

- wrote the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,

According to him, in addition, the barbaric strikes on the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant and Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka dam are not only war crimes but also ecocide.

"Zaporizhzhia is being rebuilt and needs additional resources. I am grateful to our partners and international organizations that are already helping. And I call on others to strengthen their support," Sybiha emphasized.

Recall

President Zelenskyy identified three key priorities for Ukrainian diplomats: providing weapons, rebuilding Ukraine, and holding the Russian Federation accountable.

Sybiha announced Ukraine-Moldova-Romania ministerial meeting19.07.25, 11:08 • 4022 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kakhovka Dam
Zaporizhzhia
