"From the diplomacy of strength to the strength of diplomacy": Zelenskyy convenes Ukrainian ambassadors for a conference - Sybiha

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will open the conference of Ukrainian ambassadors titled "From the Strength of Diplomacy to the Diplomacy of Force" on Monday, July 21. This was announced on the social network X by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, informs UNN.

Details

He said that together "with all our ambassadors" he witnessed the consequences of Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia.

Missiles, drones, and glide bombs - Russian criminals used all methods of terror to attack residential areas and critical infrastructure - wrote the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,

According to him, in addition, the barbaric strikes on the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant and Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka dam are not only war crimes but also ecocide.

"Zaporizhzhia is being rebuilt and needs additional resources. I am grateful to our partners and international organizations that are already helping. And I call on others to strengthen their support," Sybiha emphasized.

Recall

President Zelenskyy identified three key priorities for Ukrainian diplomats: providing weapons, rebuilding Ukraine, and holding the Russian Federation accountable.

