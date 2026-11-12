From security guarantees to billions in aid: what is being discussed at the summit in Dublin and what Ukraine can expect

On November 12, the ninth summit of the European Political Community (EPC) is being held in Dublin. Its main topics are the security of the continent, diplomatic efforts to end russia’s war against Ukraine, and assistance to Kyiv. A separate point of intrigue is funding for 2027: Ukraine’s needs are estimated at tens of billions of euros, but there is still no final decision on the sources of the funds.

What is on the agenda of the European Political Community summit, and how European leaders plan to strengthen the security of the continent and support for Ukraine, UNN reports.

Dublin - the center of European diplomacy

The summit is being held under the slogan "Europe - strong, secure and united." Its co-chairs are Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin and President of the European Council António Costa. Leaders of 48 countries were invited, including all EU member states, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Türkiye and Moldova. Canada is participating as a guest; NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is also among those invited.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Ireland on November 11. The following day, he spoke at the opening of the summit, warning against attempts by russia to revise the foundations of European security in the context of a possible future end to the war. Against the backdrop of new negotiations mediated by the United States, another question has arisen: who will represent Europe at the negotiating table.

What is the European Political Community (EPC)

The EPC was created in 2022 following russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The first meeting was held in Prague. This format brings together EU countries and states outside the bloc for dialogue. Unlike European Union institutions, the community does not adopt legally binding decisions or distribute budget funds. The EPC makes it possible to coordinate positions and hold bilateral and group negotiations. In Dublin, participants are discussing defense, economic competitiveness, energy affordability, technology, the protection of democracy and countering external interference. A meeting of the "Friends of Ukraine" group is also planned.

For Kyiv, the advantage of this format is simultaneous dialogue with EU countries, the United Kingdom, other partners and NATO.

Ukraine at the center of the negotiations: the peace process and Europe’s participation

The immediate backdrop to the November summit was the November 10–11 negotiations in Abu Dhabi involving Ukraine, the United States and russia, as well as separate consultations with Europeans. According to international media reports, the parties made progress on a major prisoner exchange, but failed to achieve a breakthrough on a ceasefire and territorial disputes. The final parameters of the exchange still need to be confirmed.

On November 10, the European Council published a statement by representatives of the EU, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, the United States and NATO. The participants emphasized that any possible settlement must respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, its right to make independent decisions, and provide credible security guarantees. However, the question of Europe’s representation at the negotiating table remains open. Zelenskyy insists that it is impossible to negotiate the future security of the continent without Europeans and calls for specific representatives to be determined. Martin acknowledges that there may be more than one negotiator, but the EU's position must be coordinated.

Security guarantees: what Europe can offer

Ukraine insists that any future ceasefire must be accompanied by mechanisms to deter renewed aggression. It is necessary to determine who will ensure the country’s defense needs, how partners will respond to another attack, and what the rules for implementing the commitments undertaken will be.

In a joint statement following consultations in Abu Dhabi, European partners, the United States, Ukraine and NATO supported the development of an effective system of guarantees. At the same time, NATO was defined as the central element of Euro-Atlantic collective defense. However, the wording about the need for guarantees does not yet mean that the allies have agreed on their final substance, list of participants and mechanism of application. Possible components include long-term arms supplies, strengthened air defense, military training, cooperation among defense companies and the protection of critical infrastructure. Some of these mechanisms will require separate interstate agreements and decisions by governments and parliaments.

Billions for Ukraine: Who Will Finance the State in 2027

According to estimates cited by Reuters and European media, Ukraine’s unfunded financing needs for 2027 could reach approximately €70 billion. Therefore, one of the main issues at the ninth summit was finding a way to distribute the financial burden.

Thus, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on partners to make aid to Ukraine a shared responsibility. Some governments oppose automatically increasing their own contributions, so both the amounts and the sources of the money remain topics of discussion.

António Costa told Merz that the issue of Ukraine could be raised at the meeting of EU leaders on November 13 in Dublin. However, substantive discussion of financing is scheduled for a special summit on November 26–27 in Brussels. Before then, the European Commission is to prepare proposals. The EU’s multiannual budget for 2028–2034 will also be considered in parallel.

Sanctions Against Russia and Protecting the European Continent

The security discussions also concern weakening Russia’s ability to continue the war. This involves sanctions against Russia’s military-industrial complex, restricting access to technology and shutting down schemes used to circumvent the bans. Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already called on partners to focus on the companies and intermediaries through which Russia’s defense industry obtains scarce components, equipment and machine tools for producing missiles, drones and communications equipment.

In Dublin, they also discussed countering cyberattacks, disinformation, foreign interference and threats to the energy sector.

Incidentally, ahead of the meeting, false bomb threats were reported in Ireland and other countries. Some media outlets wrote about a "Russian connection," but the involvement of the official authorities in Moscow in these particular messages has not yet been publicly proven.

Zelenskyy’s Talks in Ireland: The Practical Dimension

The first results of the visit emerged on November 11, when Zelenskyy met with Micheál Martin. According to the Office of the President, the parties agreed on Ireland’s active participation in the Shelters Coalition. The president spoke about the situation at the front, damage to infrastructure and Ukraine’s needs ahead of winter.

The leaders discussed the Drone Deal initiative: cooperation in the field of maritime drones, security at sea and possible joint production.

We are ready for co-production with Ireland - Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, production volumes, financing and timelines have not yet been announced. The parties also discussed sanctions, assistance ahead of winter and European integration. Ukraine seeks to open all negotiating clusters concerning EU accession by the end of 2026, and Ireland supports this course.

At the same time, Zelenskyy’s contacts with the leaders of European institutions and NATO were scheduled on the sidelines of the summit. Their results will become known shortly.

What Ukraine Should Expect from the Dublin Summit

The main outcome of the meeting for Kyiv could be an agreement on the partners’ further actions: Europe’s participation in peace negotiations, security guarantees, the continuation of defense assistance and the preparation of financial decisions for 2027.

On November 13 in Dublin, the leaders of the 27 EU member states will hold an informal meeting at which they will also discuss Ukraine and Europe’s role in diplomatic efforts. The next important stage is the meeting on November 26–27 in Brussels, where financing for 2027 will be considered. It is the subsequent decisions on security, weapons and money that will show how productive the talks in Dublin were.

As a reminder

We previously reported that the European Parliament held a mini-plenary session in Brussels. It adopted a resolution on deported Ukrainian children and called for increased pressure on Russia. Members also discussed defence, cybersecurity, and funding for civil protection.