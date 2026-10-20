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From pregnancy to the first birthday — what payments can be received and how to apply

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1968 views

Applications for assistance during pregnancy, childbirth, and childcare can be submitted through the Diia portal. Monthly payments amount to UAH 7 000.

From pregnancy to the first birthday — what payments can be received and how to apply

In Ukraine, it is now possible to submit applications for financial assistance during pregnancy and childbirth and for childcare online. No trips to government institutions with a baby in your arms are necessary—you can apply for the payments in a few clicks on the Diia portal, reports UNN.

How much can be received:

  • UAH 7,000 — monthly pregnancy and childbirth assistance. Available to women who do not pay the SSC. The money is credited to an ordinary Diia.Card account and can be spent without restrictions.  To apply for the payment, a medical certificate confirming pregnancy and childbirth is required.
    • UAH 7,000 (or UAH 10,500 for children with disabilities) — monthly childcare assistance for a child under one year old. These are earmarked funds credited to the special “Child Care” account. They may be spent exclusively on children’s needs: food, clothing, or care. Parents can also apply for the payments offline as before—at the Pension Fund, a CNAP, or through authorized representatives of territorial communities.

      Pregnancy and childbirth under the Medical Guarantee Program: what the patient receives and whether additional payment is required05.05.26, 14:34 • 28399 views

      How to apply:

      1. Log in to the Diia portal and complete the first part of the application. The system will automatically verify your eligibility for the payments.
        1. If the verification is successful, a link to the second part of the application will be sent to your email.
          1. Complete and sign it with Diia.Signature within 24 hours.

            Both payments will be credited to a Diia.Card, but with different usage conditions. Pregnancy and childbirth assistance is paid without MCC-code restrictions. By contrast, the payment for the baby’s first year of life is earmarked. It is credited to the special “Child Care” account.

            Home birth: is it suitable for everyone and is a "plan B" necessary?15.05.26, 16:12 • 87681 view

            Women who meet the following criteria will be eligible for the assistance:

            • for childcare assistance—they have a child under one year and seven months old for whom they are not yet receiving assistance;
              • for pregnancy and childbirth assistance—they still have a valid medical certificate of temporary incapacity or no more than six months have passed since it was closed;
                • they are the child’s mother;
                  • they have a passport registered in the Unified State Demographic Register (USDR);
                    • they have a taxpayer registration number (TRN);
                      • they have a child under one year and seven months old for whom they are not yet receiving assistance;
                        • they have a registered place of residence or an actual place of residence if they have internally displaced person status.

                          Exchange card, registration, a contract with a doctor: what maternity hospitals can actually require from a pregnant woman19.10.26, 15:11 • 73173 views

                          Antonina Tumanova

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