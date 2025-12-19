From New York to Riyadh: How WhiteBIT Scaled Ukrainian Web3 Expertise in 2025

2025 became a period of fundamental institutional breakthrough for WhiteBIT. The company with Ukrainian roots, which is the largest European crypto exchange by traffic, celebrated its seventh anniversary with a large-scale transformation into the global fintech ecosystem W Group. W Group currently unites 8 fintech companies, including WhiteBIT, and has 35 million users in 150 countries. This case demonstrates how Ukrainian technological expertise is establishing itself at the highest global level, setting standards in the US and Middle Eastern markets, reports UNN.

Institutional Recognition and Global Expansion

A true "mark of quality" for the product was the December decision by S&P Dow Jones. For the first time in history, the native coin of an exchange with Ukrainian roots — WBT — entered five leading global cryptocurrency indices. This is financial recognition that equates the company's digital coin to the standards by which the world's largest institutional investors operate.

In parallel, WhiteBIT made a strategic entry into the American market, opening a separate WhiteBIT US representative office in New York and obtaining operational licenses. Along with expanding operations in Australia, Argentina, and Brazil, these steps definitively cemented the company's status as a global player.

WhiteBIT in Times Square

Strategic Expertise: From Kyiv to Riyadh

Trust in Ukrainian developers materialized in a historic agreement with the Prince of Saudi Arabia. As part of the Vision 2030 initiative, WhiteBIT will provide technological infrastructure design for the kingdom. The company's experts will be involved in tokenizing the Saudi Arabian stock market, developing the concept of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), and creating national data centers. Thus, Ukrainian Web3 expertise is becoming the foundation for building the financial infrastructure of one of the world's most powerful economies.

Volodymyr Nosov, founder and CEO of WhiteBIT, and His Royal Highness Prince Naif bin Abdullah bin Saud, Prince of Saudi Arabia

Mass Adoption of Blockchain Technologies in Sports and Life

The mission of mass adoption of cryptocurrencies in 2025 moved from theory to concrete figures. Thanks to the partnership with the Ukrainian National Football Team and the integration of crypto payments through M-Ticket and Ticketsbox services, the share of tickets for National Team matches purchased with digital assets increased to an impressive 8.5%.

The company also reinforced its strategy of presence in global sports by signing an agreement with football club "Juventus" and holding the world's first international trading tournament, the International Crypto Trading Cup (ICTC 2025).

Match "Ukraine - Azerbaijan", Krakow, October 13, 2025

Responsible Business: Education and Charity

WhiteBIT continues to systematically invest in the future through supporting education and preserving cultural heritage. Together with the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, the company is developing a master's program "Blockchain Technologies". This year, students graduated in the metaverse, and diplomas were issued as NFT certificates on the exchange's own blockchain, Whitechain.

In addition to educational projects, the company funds the restoration of the historic Brotherhood Cells of NaUKMA, where the Faculty of Informatics is located. The completion of the work will create a modern educational space aimed at improving the qualifications of IT specialists and meeting the overall needs of the Ukrainian IT industry for professional personnel.

Graduation in the metaverse, KMA and WhiteBIT

The issue of charity remains a priority: in 2025, WhiteBIT donated almost 12 million UAH, and the total amount of aid since the beginning of the full-scale invasion exceeded 468 million UAH of its own funds. In addition, the company's technological solutions allowed raising over $160 million for the needs of the army through the country's largest charitable foundations.

"2025 was very productive for WhiteBIT. This year, we presented W Group, scaling the business from a single crypto exchange to an entire fintech ecosystem, entered new markets, and signed high-profile partnerships. Our business ambitions know no bounds, and in 2026, we will continue to build a new innovative world of finance," – Volodymyr Nosov, founder and CEO of WhiteBIT, President of W Group.