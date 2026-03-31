From Mexican bread to Finnish pudding - Easter baking in different countries of the world

Easter in different countries around the world has its own unique gastronomic traditions. Despite the common spiritual meaning, festive dishes can vary significantly. UNN has collected the most interesting examples of Easter pastries and desserts prepared in different parts of the world.

Kolach - Serbia and Hungary

Kolach is a traditional ceremonial white bread that has a special braided shape. It is baked from yeast dough, intertwining several strips, usually three or four. It often has the shape of a ring with a hole in the middle, which is symbolically associated with a circle or cyclicality. Similar breads exist in other Slavic nations under the names "korovai" or "kolach". In Ukraine, in some regions, kolach can serve as a wedding korovai or be used as a festive pastry.

Capirotada - Mexico

Capirotada is an unusual Easter dessert made from stale bread. It is soaked in a sweet syrup of unrefined sugar, cinnamon, and cloves, and then baked. The dish is layered with dried fruits, fruits, nuts, and cheese. A special feature is the symbolic meaning of the ingredients: bread represents the body of Christ, syrup - his blood, and spices - elements of the crucifixion. For Mexican families, this is not just a dessert, but part of a religious tradition.

Kozunak - Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia, Moldova

Kozunak is a popular Easter bread in Eastern European countries. It is made from rich yeast dough with the addition of eggs, butter, and aromatic ingredients such as vanilla or zest. The dough is rolled out, spread with filling, and rolled up, forming a characteristic spiral pattern. The fillings can be varied - from poppy seeds to chocolate or Turkish delight. At the same time, poppy seeds are considered a classic option for this pastry.

Colomba and other pastries - Italy

Colomba is a traditional Easter cake in the shape of a dove, symbolizing peace and rebirth. It is made from yeast dough with the addition of candied fruits, raisins, and zest. The pastry is decorated with a sugar crust and almonds on top. The preparation process is long and can take up to 20 hours, but thanks to this, colomba remains soft for a long time. In addition to it, other festive desserts are also baked in Italy, including pinsa, chocolate bread, and traditional pies with cheese and wheat.

Kerststol - Netherlands

Kerststol is an oval-shaped fruit bread prepared for holidays. Raisins, dried fruits, citrus zest, and spices are added to the yeast dough. Nuts or ginger are often also included, which adds a rich flavor. Almond paste is placed inside the bread, which is one of the main features of the dish. Before serving, it is cut into thick slices, spread with butter, and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Mazurek - Poland

Mazurek is a thin Easter cake with a shortcrust base and a sweet top layer. It is usually made from two different types of dough, which adds textural variety. The filling consists of nuts, fruits, or jam. A special feature of mazurek is its shape - it can be rhomboid, triangular, or oval. The dessert is generously decorated with cream, fondant, and dried fruits, creating a festive look.

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Mona de Pascua - Spain

Mona de Pascua is a sweet Easter bun made from yeast or shortcrust pastry. It is often shaped into a braid or a ring, sometimes into small portioned buns. The main feature is the dyed eggs, which are placed on top before baking. In different regions of Spain, this pastry has its own forms and variations. It is an integral part of the festive table.

Mämmi - Finland

Mämmi is a traditional Finnish Easter dessert that resembles a pudding. It is made from rye flour and malt with the addition of sugar and zest. The dish is baked for several hours at a low temperature. After cooling, mämmi is served with cream, milk, or custard. Today, this dessert is less often prepared at home; instead, it is actively bought ready-made.

Pinca - Slovenia and Croatia

Pinca is a sweet Easter bread that has the shape of a round loaf. Before baking, a cross-shaped incision is made on its surface. It contains many eggs, symbolizing the end of Lent. Pinca, along with pysanky, is the central dish of the festive breakfast. It is also often given as a symbol of good wishes.

Reindling - Austria

Reindling is a traditional Austrian Easter cake, similar to a tall bundt cake with a hole in the middle. It is made from yeast dough with the addition of raisins, spices, and dried fruits. The dough is rolled out, spread with filling, and rolled up before baking. It is often additionally flavored with rum or cognac. The result is a rich and aromatic dessert.

Semla - Sweden

Semla is a small wheat bun with cardamom, filled with almond paste. Whipped cream is added on top and sprinkled with powdered sugar. Traditionally, it was eaten before the start of Lent, but over time it became popular during Easter as well. Millions of such buns are sold in Sweden every year. Semla has become one of the most beloved seasonal desserts in the country.

Paska - Ukraine and other countries

Paska is a traditional Ukrainian Easter bread, also common in neighboring countries. It is made from rich dough and decorated with dough ornaments. Several paskas of different sizes are often baked - for the family and separately for each member. There is also a cheese paska, which has the shape of a pyramid and symbolizes the tomb of the Lord. This bread is a central element of the Easter basket and symbolizes the Resurrection of Christ.

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