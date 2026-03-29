How to properly prepare for Easter - useful rules and tips

Preparing for Easter is not just about food or traditions, but primarily about a person's inner state. More details on how to properly prepare for Easter and what not to forget on this day were shared with UNN journalist by Doctor of Philosophy, war veteran, ATO-OOS participant, rector of the Church of St. Great Martyr and Healer Panteleimon, Mitred Archpriest Father Mykola Yosyfchuk.

Details

Preparation for the holiday begins long before Easter itself and is associated with the period of fasting. It's not just about dietary restrictions, but about changing one's mindset and behavior, says Father Mykola. It is important to pay attention to relationships with loved ones, avoid conflicts, and work on oneself. The priest emphasizes that without this, fasting loses its meaning.

It's about consciousness. Because when a person receives some food, it's a regular diet... But here, it's precisely about consciousness. One can fast a lot, but it doesn't always help when it's not connected to what a person thinks, who they wish ill upon, when there are misunderstandings in the family... This is precisely where we start, first and foremost, with fasting, with preparation for fasting. - explains the archpriest.

Also, it is important to approach confession and communion consciously. A person must be ready to open up and trust, as this is a deep internal process. Without preparation, these rituals can lose their meaning.

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A person must first prepare for this question - whether they are ready to open their consciousness, their soul to that priest. To entrust another person with their family matters, problems - this is very special. - emphasizes Father Mykola Yosyfchuk.

Regarding the Easter basket, Father Mykola advises focusing on church tradition, not on common habits. According to him, the list of products is clear and does not imply a wide variety. Many things that people put in the basket have no relation to consecration. In particular, this refers to alcohol or other unnecessary products.

Cheese, meat, eggs, and paska are consecrated. That's all, there should be nothing else - says the mitred archpriest.

The day of Easter itself should also be spent consciously, the priest emphasizes. He advises dedicating time to prayer, visiting the church, and preparing for the holiday both spiritually and in everyday life. It is important to maintain inner peace and avoid negative emotions. After all, external traditions are meaningless without internal content.

Consciousness is the most important thing – more important than eating. A person can be a complete ascetic, but leave the church and curse everyone - that's wrong... Fasting should be observed, but without fanaticism, taking into account one's capabilities and health. - emphasizes Father Mykola Yosyfchuk.

The priest also draws attention to Holy Week before Easter. During this period, it is advisable to refrain from entertainment and focus on prayer, as this is a time of internal reflection and preparation for the holiday. Such restrictions should help a person live this period more deeply.

It is advisable to focus on fasting, personal prayer, and refraining from unnecessary emotions. This is a passionate, mournful week. - noted the mitred archpriest.

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