From 340 to 3400 hryvnias: the Rada proposes to increase responsibility for speeding

A group of people's deputies registered a bill in the Verkhovna Rada, which proposes to significantly increase the responsibility for speeding by drivers. In particular, fines can reach up to 3.4 thousand hryvnias.

UNN writes about this with a reference to draft law 13314.

Details

According to the current legislation, the following fines are currently established in Ukraine for speeding:

20+ km/h, but less than 50 km/h - 340 hryvnias;

50+ km/h - 1700 hryvnias;

creating an emergency situation due to speeding - 1445 hryvnias or deprivation of the right to drive a vehicle for up to 1 year.

According to the registered draft law, it is planned to establish new fines for speeding, in particular:

exceeding by 10+ km/h - 340 hryvnias;

exceeding by 20+ km/h - 680 hryvnias;

exceeding by 30+ km/h - 1360 hryvnias;

exceeding by 40+ km/h - 1700 hryvnias;

exceeding by 60+ km/h - 2720 hryvnias;

exceeding by 80+ km/h - 3400 hryvnias.

It will also provide for responsibility for creating an emergency situation due to speeding - deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a period of six months to one year.

The explanatory note to the draft law states that speeding is a violation that poses the greatest danger to human life and health on the road.

According to the National Police of Ukraine, in 2024, speeding caused:

the death of 1,770 people out of 3,202 who died in road accidents, which is 55% of all deaths on the roads;

injury of 12,624 people out of 32,023 injured in road accidents, which is almost 40% of all cases of injury on the roads.

In addition, the document proposes that the powers to consider cases and issue decisions on exceeding the established speed limits by more than 10 - 80 km/h remain with the National Police.

The powers to draw up protocols for exceeding the established speed limits, which caused the creation of an emergency situation, are assigned to officials of the National Police, and the powers to consider cases and issue decisions are assigned to the courts.

