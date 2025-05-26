$41.510.01
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
02:22 PM • 3350 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

01:26 PM • 12723 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

11:58 AM • 23506 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

09:30 AM • 43457 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

08:54 AM • 62760 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 62324 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

May 26, 06:37 AM • 71399 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

May 26, 06:19 AM • 82055 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 78529 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 84241 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

From 340 to 3400 hryvnias: the Rada proposes to increase responsibility for speeding

Kyiv • UNN

 • 730 views

A bill on increasing fines for speeding has been registered in the Rada. The amounts can range from 340 to 3400 hryvnias, depending on the degree of speeding.

From 340 to 3400 hryvnias: the Rada proposes to increase responsibility for speeding

A group of people's deputies registered a bill in the Verkhovna Rada, which proposes to significantly increase the responsibility for speeding by drivers. In particular, fines can reach up to 3.4 thousand hryvnias.

UNN writes about this with a reference to draft law 13314.

Details

According to the current legislation, the following fines are currently established in Ukraine for speeding:

  • 20+ km/h, but less than 50 km/h - 340 hryvnias;
    • 50+ km/h - 1700 hryvnias;
      • creating an emergency situation due to speeding - 1445 hryvnias or deprivation of the right to drive a vehicle for up to 1 year.

        According to the registered draft law, it is planned to establish new fines for speeding, in particular:

        • exceeding by 10+ km/h - 340 hryvnias;
          • exceeding by 20+ km/h - 680 hryvnias;
            • exceeding by 30+ km/h - 1360 hryvnias;
              • exceeding by 40+ km/h - 1700 hryvnias;
                • exceeding by 60+ km/h - 2720 hryvnias;
                  • exceeding by 80+ km/h - 3400 hryvnias.

                    It will also provide for responsibility for creating an emergency situation due to speeding - deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a period of six months to one year.

                    The explanatory note to the draft law states that speeding is a violation that poses the greatest danger to human life and health on the road.

                    According to the National Police of Ukraine, in 2024, speeding caused: 

                    • the death of 1,770 people out of 3,202 who died in road accidents, which is 55% of all deaths on the roads;
                      • injury of 12,624 people out of 32,023 injured in road accidents, which is almost 40% of all cases of injury on the roads.

                        In addition, the document proposes that the powers to consider cases and issue decisions on exceeding the established speed limits by more than 10 - 80 km/h remain with the National Police.

                        The powers to draw up protocols for exceeding the established speed limits, which caused the creation of an emergency situation, are assigned to officials of the National Police, and the powers to consider cases and issue decisions are assigned to the courts.

                        Let us remind you

                        From April 1, the permitted speed limit has been increased on some sections of roads in Kyiv and Dnipro. 

                        Pavlo Bashynskyi

                        Pavlo Bashynskyi

