French Foreign Ministry: "The only obstacle to peace is Russia, it's Putin"

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stated that Russia wants to achieve Ukraine's capitulation, and the only obstacle to peace is Russia and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Barrot stated this during a meeting of the UN Security Council initiated by France, reports UNN.

Details

He recalled the resolution by which the Security Council called for an end to the war as soon as possible, while Ukraine accepted the principle of a comprehensive ceasefire without conditions in accordance with the resolution.

What did Russia do after the adoption of the resolution? Russia continued its war crimes by attacking civilian infrastructure, women, and children. Russia violated the integrity of international law. Russia is trying to show us that it was allegedly drawn into this, but this is not true. It's just a smokescreen. It violates the sovereign integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. The only obstacle to peace is Russia, it's Putin - said Barrot.

He emphasized that Russia wants to achieve the capitulation of Ukraine.

"This is a matter of security for Europe and France, which Russia is trying to destabilize. France became a target because we supported Ukraine. Russian cyberattacks by the Russian military intelligence group targeted dozens of French businesses. They violate all UN security provisions," added the French Foreign Minister.

Let us remind you

The UN stated that they want to see an end to the war between Ukraine and Russia based on international law, not a short-term ceasefire proposed by Putin for the May holidays.

The UN Security Council held an important meeting on Russia's aggression against Ukraine and terror against civilians - Sybiha