French Foreign Ministry: "The only obstacle to peace is Russia, it's Putin"

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
April 29, 03:28 PM

April 29, 03:14 PM

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

April 29, 11:06 AM

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

April 29, 09:35 AM

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:19 AM

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

russia is “preparing something” in belarus, hiding behind military exercises - Zelensky

April 29, 02:31 PM

The Supreme Court has put an end to the case of Yuriy Hrymchak, the former Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories

April 29, 02:31 PM

European leaders will not arrive in Kyiv on May 9 - Politico

April 29, 03:23 PM

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

03:56 PM

Two teenagers fell from the 16th floor in Lviv: what is known

04:58 PM
“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

03:56 PM

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
April 29, 03:28 PM

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
April 29, 07:19 AM
"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM
French Foreign Ministry: "The only obstacle to peace is Russia, it's Putin"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

The French Foreign Minister stated that Russia wants to achieve Ukraine's capitulation. The only obstacle to peace is Russia and Vladimir Putin.

French Foreign Ministry: "The only obstacle to peace is Russia, it's Putin"

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stated that Russia wants to achieve Ukraine's capitulation, and the only obstacle to peace is Russia and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Barrot stated this during a meeting of the UN Security Council initiated by France, reports UNN.

Details

He recalled the resolution by which the Security Council called for an end to the war as soon as possible, while Ukraine accepted the principle of a comprehensive ceasefire without conditions in accordance with the resolution.

What did Russia do after the adoption of the resolution? Russia continued its war crimes by attacking civilian infrastructure, women, and children. Russia violated the integrity of international law. Russia is trying to show us that it was allegedly drawn into this, but this is not true. It's just a smokescreen. It violates the sovereign integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. The only obstacle to peace is Russia, it's Putin

- said Barrot.

He emphasized that Russia wants to achieve the capitulation of Ukraine.

"This is a matter of security for Europe and France, which Russia is trying to destabilize. France became a target because we supported Ukraine. Russian cyberattacks by the Russian military intelligence group targeted dozens of French businesses. They violate all UN security provisions," added the French Foreign Minister.

Let us remind you

The UN stated that they want to see an end to the war between Ukraine and Russia based on international law, not a short-term ceasefire proposed by Putin for the May holidays.

The UN Security Council held an important meeting on Russia's aggression against Ukraine and terror against civilians - Sybiha29.04.25, 12:08 • 5202 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
France
Ukraine
