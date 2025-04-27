Freezing temperatures to hit: weather forecast for April 27

On Sunday, April 27, mostly sunny but cold weather is expected in Ukraine. Rain is possible in the eastern and northeastern regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

The weather in Ukraine today is expected with a decrease in air temperature. Rain, sleet and frost are predicted in some places.

Variable cloudiness is expected throughout the country.

Wind predominantly from the north at a speed of 5-10 m/s.

The average air temperature in Ukraine during the day will be 10 - 12 degrees Celsius. In the South, this figure will be slightly higher - 13 - 15 degrees. In the North and Northeast, meanwhile, the thermometer will show only 7 - 10 degrees Celsius. In most western and northern regions, frosts of 0-3° are expected in the air; during the day 7-12° above zero, in Transcarpathia and the south of the country 11-16°.

In the Kyiv region on Sunday, April 27, variable cloudiness, weather forecasters do not predict precipitation. The air in the region will warm up to +12°С.

