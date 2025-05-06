Free meals are planned to be extended to all schoolchildren in the frontline regions from September

$41.600.11
A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog
02:29 PM • 7704 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

02:23 PM • 14217 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

02:11 PM • 15978 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

Exclusive
01:27 PM • 19279 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

12:34 PM • 28051 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

11:40 AM • 56709 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
10:24 AM • 41268 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 83996 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 55076 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 106088 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+12°
1m/s
65%
748 mm
Free meals are planned to be extended to all schoolchildren in the frontline regions from September

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1348 views

From September, free meals will be extended to all schoolchildren in the frontline regions. More than UAH 26 million has also been allocated for the purchase of medical vehicles.

Free meals are planned to be extended to all schoolchildren in the frontline regions from September

Currently, 1.6 million primary school students in Ukraine receive free meals. From September, this practice will be extended to all schoolchildren in the frontline regions. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

Today, we are allocating UAH 4.9 million in subsidies to communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region to modernize school catering facilities. We are grateful to the UN World Food Programme for providing these funds. Currently, 1.6 million primary school students receive free meals. From September, we will extend this practice to all schoolchildren in the frontline regions. We will continue to gradually expand the program to provide children with free meals.

- Shmyhal said.

He also announced that the government has decided to allocate more than UAH 26 million for the purchase of modern medical vehicles.

Updating the fleet of medical vehicles means faster response, which is often crucial for saving a person's life. Therefore, we will continue to pay attention to this issue.

- Shmyhal emphasized.

Addition

Shmyhal reported that work is underway on the "New Ukrainian School" project. This year, more than two billion hryvnias were allocated for its implementation.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society
United Nations
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
