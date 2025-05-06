Free meals are planned to be extended to all schoolchildren in the frontline regions from September
From September, free meals will be extended to all schoolchildren in the frontline regions. More than UAH 26 million has also been allocated for the purchase of medical vehicles.
Currently, 1.6 million primary school students in Ukraine receive free meals. From September, this practice will be extended to all schoolchildren in the frontline regions. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.
Today, we are allocating UAH 4.9 million in subsidies to communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region to modernize school catering facilities. We are grateful to the UN World Food Programme for providing these funds. Currently, 1.6 million primary school students receive free meals. From September, we will extend this practice to all schoolchildren in the frontline regions. We will continue to gradually expand the program to provide children with free meals.
He also announced that the government has decided to allocate more than UAH 26 million for the purchase of modern medical vehicles.
Updating the fleet of medical vehicles means faster response, which is often crucial for saving a person's life. Therefore, we will continue to pay attention to this issue.
Addition
Shmyhal reported that work is underway on the "New Ukrainian School" project. This year, more than two billion hryvnias were allocated for its implementation.