Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

France supports providing Ukraine with 90 billion euros in aid - Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1140 views

Emmanuel Macron promised to facilitate the implementation of the EU loan. The total amount of European support for Ukraine since 2022 amounts to 200 billion euros.

France supports providing Ukraine with 90 billion euros in aid - Macron

France will work to unblock 90 billion euros in financial aid to Ukraine, agreed upon by European Union leaders. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, EU countries remain the main donors of aid to Ukraine.

The European Union and its member states are the main donors of aid to Ukraine. The total amount of this aid since 2022 is approaching 200 billion euros

- said Macron.

He emphasized that France will do everything possible to ensure that the agreed loan for Ukraine is implemented.

We will do everything possible to ensure that the 90 billion euro loan, which was decided upon, is unblocked and confirmed

- noted the French president.

Macron also stressed that Europe must play a leading role in ensuring a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

