France seizes property of two russians worth more than 70 million euros
Kyiv • UNN
France has seized villas and cars of two russian businessmen worth more than €70 million. The arrest is related to a money laundering investigation and suspected links to Arkady Rotenberg.
Details
The seized assets include luxury villas on the Côte d'Azur and premium cars owned by businessmen Ruslan Goryukhin and Mykhailo Openheim.
According to russian investigative journalists, both businessmen have ties to Arkady Rotenberg, a close friend of the terrorist country's president. It is assumed that Goryukhin and Openheim could have been registered as Rotenberg's assets, although the businessmen themselves deny this.
The arrests were made as part of an investigation into possible money laundering. Investigators found "serious suspicions of concealing the origin of the funds" that were used to purchase the real estate. The lawyers of both russians refused to comment on the situation.