France sees no conditions for recognizing a Palestinian state

France believes that the conditions for official recognition of Palestine as a state have not yet been met. This was stated by French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejournet , writes Reuters, reports UNN.

According to him, recognition of the country should be an important diplomatic tool, and not just a symbolic step.

France does not believe that the conditions have already been met for this decision to have a real impact on this process - declared Sezhurne.

On the eve of a number of European states said that they recognize Palestine as a state, hoping that this will help stabilize the situation in the Middle East.

In particular, Norway, Ireland and Spain have declared that they recognize the Palestinian state.In response, Israel recalled its ambassadors to the three countries and summoned their envoys, accusing the Europeans of rewarding the Hamas group for the October 7 attack.

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution in support of Palestinian statehood, granting Palestinians observer state status