05:38 PM • 4042 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
05:08 PM • 10330 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
04:55 PM • 10894 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
03:55 PM • 11259 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 15366 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 20245 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM • 14824 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 22349 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 09:19 AM • 17213 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 27122 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Fragments of Russian UAVs with Starlink: "Flash" revealed details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Ukrainian military personnel are finding Starlink in the wreckage of BM-35 attack UAVs, where it is used as a jammer. Russians are urgently supplying satellite Internet to replace Starlink.

Fragments of Russian UAVs with Starlink: "Flash" revealed details

In recent days, Ukrainian military personnel have been finding Starlink devices in the wreckage of enemy BM-35 attack UAVs. These drones are controlled via a radio channel, and Starlink is not used for control but effectively as a plug for an opening in the hull. This was reported by Serhiy Beskrestnov, advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, known by the call sign "Flash," according to UNN.

No panic. In recent days, the military has been finding Starlink devices in the wreckage of enemy BM-35 attack UAVs. Our enemy long ago cut holes and permanently glued Starlink into an entire batch of their UAVs. These UAVs are radio-controlled, and Starlink there now simply covers a hole in the hull.

- wrote Beskrestnov.

It is worth recalling that

the Russians began urgent deliveries of satellite Internet terminals to the front for Russian occupiers to replace Starlink.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

