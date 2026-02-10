Fragments of Russian UAVs with Starlink: "Flash" revealed details
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian military personnel are finding Starlink in the wreckage of BM-35 attack UAVs, where it is used as a jammer. Russians are urgently supplying satellite Internet to replace Starlink.
In recent days, Ukrainian military personnel have been finding Starlink devices in the wreckage of enemy BM-35 attack UAVs. These drones are controlled via a radio channel, and Starlink is not used for control but effectively as a plug for an opening in the hull. This was reported by Serhiy Beskrestnov, advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, known by the call sign "Flash," according to UNN.
No panic. In recent days, the military has been finding Starlink devices in the wreckage of enemy BM-35 attack UAVs. Our enemy long ago cut holes and permanently glued Starlink into an entire batch of their UAVs. These UAVs are radio-controlled, and Starlink there now simply covers a hole in the hull.
It is worth recalling that
the Russians began urgent deliveries of satellite Internet terminals to the front for Russian occupiers to replace Starlink.