Fragments of Russian UAVs with Starlink: "Flash" revealed details

In recent days, Ukrainian military personnel have been finding Starlink devices in the wreckage of enemy BM-35 attack UAVs. These drones are controlled via a radio channel, and Starlink is not used for control but effectively as a plug for an opening in the hull. This was reported by Serhiy Beskrestnov, advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, known by the call sign "Flash," according to UNN.

No panic. In recent days, the military has been finding Starlink devices in the wreckage of enemy BM-35 attack UAVs. Our enemy long ago cut holes and permanently glued Starlink into an entire batch of their UAVs. These UAVs are radio-controlled, and Starlink there now simply covers a hole in the hull. - wrote Beskrestnov.

It is worth recalling that

the Russians began urgent deliveries of satellite Internet terminals to the front for Russian occupiers to replace Starlink.