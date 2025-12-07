$42.180.00
December 6, 08:45 PM
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Fourth case in 40 years: a seven-armed octopus discovered in the deep sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Oceanographers from MBARI recorded a live seven-armed octopus weighing up to 75 kg at a depth of 700 meters, marking the fourth such instance in 40 years. This octopus, known as Haliphron atlanticus, actually has eight tentacles, but males conceal one for reproduction.

Fourth case in 40 years: a seven-armed octopus discovered in the deep sea

A live seven-armed octopus, the "droplet octopus," has been recorded in the deep sea for the first time in 40 years. Oceanographers from MBARI captured rare footage of this giant, weighing up to 75 kg, which is extremely rarely seen alive. This is reported by the publication IFLScience, according to UNN.

Details

Recently, oceanographers from the Monterey Bay Aquarium and Research Institute (MBARI) managed to capture some incredible footage of these octopuses. In 40 years of research, this is only the fourth time they have been encountered, and globally, only a few observations have been recorded, including several impressive shots taken by diver Eric Askilrud.

It was spotted by a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) called Ventana, which was cruising in Monterey Bay last month as part of a research expedition. That day, senior scientist Steven Haddock and researchers from MBARI's Biodiversity and Bio-optics team witnessed a rare sight at a depth of approximately 700 meters - a seven-armed octopus in all its glory.

- the post says.

It is noted that such octopuses, known to science as Haliphron atlanticus, actually have eight tentacles, but they are called seven-armed due to the interesting behavior of males.

During mating, the male detaches a special tentacle, known as the hectocotylus, to use it as a tool for sperm transfer. Most of this tentacle is hidden under one of the eyes, so males appear to have seven tentacles.

Regardless of the number of tentacles, seeing one of these octopuses alive is a rare and extraordinary phenomenon.

"Using a 4K camera specially designed by MBARI engineers for deep-sea research, the team collected detailed observations of the animal's appearance and behavior. This extraordinary octopus was holding a red helmet jellyfish (Periphylla periphylla) in its arms. This new observation highlights the complexity of deep-sea food webs and their amazing connections," MBARI reported.

Recall

Octopuses have a unique ability to distinguish spoiled food and eggs thanks to sensors on their suckers, which allow them to detect harmful chemicals. Research by Harvard and California universities confirmed that these animals react to bacteria that decompose biological material, refusing spoiled food.

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Animals
Technology