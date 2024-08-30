Four victims of Russian attack in Kharkiv include 14-year-old girl - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, reported 4 dead due to an enemy attack in Kharkiv. A 14-year-old girl is among the victims. The mayor of the city confirmed the death toll.
In Kharkiv, a 14-year-old girl is among the four people killed in an enemy attack, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Friday, UNN reports.
At this moment, four people are dead. Among them - a girl of 14 years old
