Four victims of Russian attack in Kharkiv include 14-year-old girl - RMA

In Kharkiv, a 14-year-old girl is among the four people killed in an enemy attack, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Friday, UNN reports.

Mayor: 4 dead in Kharkiv due to Russian attack