Four shaheeds shot down over Mykolaiv region at night

At night, russia launched four kamikaze drones in Mykolaiv region, all of them were shot down. There were no casualties. This was announced by the head of the Mykolaiv RSA Vitaliy Kim, reports UNN.

Details

He said that on the night of September 24, air defense forces and means destroyed 4 "shahids" in Mykolaiv region. As a result of the fall of the wreckage of one of the downed UAVs in Mykolaiv district, an unused outbuilding was damaged and a dry grass fire started. The fire was quickly extinguished. No one was injured as a result of the falling debris.

In addition, yesterday the enemy attacked Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv district with FPV drones at 14:57, 15:59, 17:16 and 20:17. There were no casualties.

Recall

Air defense forces successfully repelled an attack by enemy drones on Kyiv region. Targets were destroyed, infrastructure damage and casualties were avoided, and localized fires from the debris were extinguished.

In addition, at night, the enemy attacked Poltava region with a UAV, damaging private homes and energy infrastructure. 20 settlements were left without electricity, but there were no casualties.

In Cherkasy region 20 enemy drones were destroyed at night, there were hits on open territory in Cherkasy