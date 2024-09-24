Four shaheeds shot down over Mykolaiv region at night

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 106490 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111207 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 180058 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144352 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147151 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140519 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188716 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112215 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178556 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104821 views

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 38330 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 96139 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 66573 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 39639 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 57435 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 180059 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188716 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178556 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205762 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194493 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145442 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145081 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149519 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140706 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157371 views
Four shaheeds shot down over Mykolaiv region at night

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15742 views

At night, air defense forces shot down 4 “shahids” over Mykolaiv region. The falling debris damaged an outbuilding and started a fire, which was quickly extinguished. There were no casualties.

At night, russia launched four kamikaze drones in Mykolaiv region, all of them were shot down. There were no casualties. This was announced by the head of the Mykolaiv RSA Vitaliy Kim, reports UNN.

Details

He said that on the night of September 24, air defense forces and means destroyed 4 "shahids" in Mykolaiv region. As a result of the fall of the wreckage of one of the downed UAVs in Mykolaiv district, an unused outbuilding was damaged and a dry grass fire started. The fire was quickly extinguished. No one was injured as a result of the falling debris.

In addition, yesterday the enemy attacked Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv district with FPV drones at 14:57, 15:59, 17:16 and 20:17. There were no casualties.

Recall

Air defense forces successfully repelled an attack by enemy drones on Kyiv region. Targets were destroyed, infrastructure damage and casualties were avoided, and localized fires from the debris were extinguished.

In addition, at night, the enemy attacked Poltava region with a UAV, damaging private homes and energy infrastructure. 20 settlements were left without electricity, but there were no casualties.

In Cherkasy region 20 enemy drones were destroyed at night, there were hits on open territory in Cherkasy24.09.24, 08:56 • 15166 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War

