In Cherkasy region 20 enemy drones were destroyed at night, there were hits on open territory in Cherkasy

From evening to morning, the enemy did not let the defenders of our sky rest. They successfully repelled most of the attacks. According to preliminary data, a total of 20 enemy UAVs were destroyed within our region by air defense forces, mobile firing groups and electronic warfare countermeasures. At the same time, there were several hits on the open territory in the regional center. Most importantly, there were no casualties. Windows in several buildings in Smila were smashed by falling debris - Taburets wrote.

He also said that in four cases dry vegetation caught fire. "The fires have been extinguished," he said.

According to him, the inspection of the territory is ongoing.

