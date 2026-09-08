Four new categories of claims have been launched in Diia for the international Register of Damage

An application to the International Register of Damage through "Diia" can now be submitted under four more categories related to access to healthcare and economic losses. This was reported by the State Enterprise "Diia," writes UNN.

We are launching four categories of applications to the international Register of Damage on the "Diia" portal. Ukrainians can now document losses related to access to healthcare and education, other violations of international law, and economic losses - the statement says.

Which categories are available:

A4.1 “Loss of access to medical care,” for example, if it was impossible to receive necessary treatment or undergo surgery for an extended period due to the destruction of a hospital, the absence of medical personnel, or the inability to reach a medical facility;

A4.2 “Loss of access to education” – due to damage to an educational institution, occupation, danger to life, or the lack of an opportunity to study remotely;

A2.10 “Other violations of international law” – for cases that are not covered by other categories. For example, restrictions on access to humanitarian aid, water, heating, or electricity, coercion to obtain Russian citizenship, the use of civilians as “human shields,” and others;

A3.7 “Other economic losses” for economic losses that do not fall under other categories of the Register. In particular, the loss of financial support due to the death or disappearance of a close relative, expenses for medical treatment or burial, the loss of valuable movable property or the assets of an individual entrepreneur, and others.

To submit an application, you need to log in to the "Diia" portal, select the relevant category, complete the application, and attach the available evidence. After signing it, the application can be sent to the Register of Damage.

Ukrainians have been allowed to submit claims for loss of employment due to the war